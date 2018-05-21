Today, developer Savage launched the latest version of Procreate Pocket, one of the most popular digital illustration and painting apps for iPhone. However, don't call it an update: Procreate Pocket 2.0 is essentially an all-new app that has been redesigned from the ground up to incorporate 64-bit color, gigantic canvas resolutions up to 8K, over 100 new handcrafted brushes, and more.

Procreate Pocket 2 is now powered by Silica M — the super speedy graphics engine that Procreate for iPad already uses — and offers an entirely new intuitive interface optimized for iPhone X users complete with full support for haptic feedback, P3 Color, and 3D Touch. With PP2, individuals can comfortably use the app no matter where they are, controlling it with multi-touch gestures to undo, redo, zoom, and invoke more complex features without taking any focus away from the art itself.

Tool-wise, PP2 supplies you with over a hundred new handcrafted brushes including different types of pencils, calligraphy pens, paint brushes, and spray paints that will allow you to truly adhere to your distinct style. The app also an advanced layering system for non-destructive editing, advanced selections, powerful transform options, customisable perspective guides, and impressive filters and adjustments like exclusive perspective blur, gaussian and motion blur, realtime hue and saturation adjustments — I'm sure you can tell from all of these commas that I could go on. The update is so feature-heavy that it's near-impossible to summarize. You can even input RGB, HSB, or HEX values for exact color matching.

When you're finished with your piece (which you'll no longer need to manually save due to PP2's continuous autosave feature), you can export it in pretty much whatever file format your heart desires depending on what's best for your individual project. What's more, you can export to any connected location, including AirDrop-capable devices, Files, iCloud Drive, Photos, iTunes, Twitter, Dropbox, Google Drive, Facebook, Weibo and Mail. And, if you want to fine-tune your creation on a larger screen, you can share it to your iPad version of Procreate seamlessly.