When I first saw this thing — full disclosure — I thought it was kind of dumb. "Why would someone spend money on a little phone stand that spins slowly for great panorama photos… The hell…", I thought to myself while sipping eggnog and delving into holiday baking I shouldn't have touched. But when I got my hands on it and started shooting, I realized the hype behind it. Essentially the Puck allows you to secure your iPhone (safely) in a standing position so you can shoot a flawless panorama. After you've wound your Puck up (it's like one of those little wind-up toy cars!) secure your phone and press the little button on the side which will get the Puck to start a'spinnin'. If panorama mode is open on your phone, all you have to do is get everyone into position for the photo, hit the Puck's button, and capture the most epic (and the most seamless) holiday panorama in the history of ever!

The Puck isn't just great for shooting panoramas, though. This little accessory is great for recording steady video — or capturing a beautiful pan of all your holiday baking and decorations! — holding your iPhone in place as a photobooth of sorts, or even just using it as a stand to rotate random things like they're in a showcase display! The holiday season is about getting close together with the people who make your life so, so special, so why not capture everyone in one big happy, holiday panorama?