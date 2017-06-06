We're hanging at the Talk Show and bringing you a live-updating transcript. Stay tuned for the show!

Won't you please welcome to the stage — my friend and yours, John Gruber!

John: Hello, and welcome to the Talk Show Live from WWDC 2017! Good show, I think! [laughs] We have a beautiful theater, I know.

[laughs]

You guys dying? You probably wanna know who's the guest? So I'll just tell you that, and then I'll do another sponsor?

[laughs]

Our third sponsor — great sponsor — are there any developers here in the audience?

[Voice: No. Laughs]

[Loud cheers.]

[Loud random noise over the speaker.]

I don't know what that was. We'll get past it.

So yesterday, when I was at the — there's one last group of people I wanna thank, and that's you. All of you. Those of you in this room, those of you listening at home. Yesterday, during the press event — there's all sorts of stuff back stage, and you have briefings, and there's schedules, and there's people and the press and you have to sit around all day.

While you guys are in the State of the Union, people like me are sitting around talking. And I got to talking with Walt Mossberg.

[cheers]

And it was a great talk, it always is. He's exactly like what you think he's like in person — he's full of [laughs] very strong opinions.

But he was talking about what we do, and I was telling him how what I loved about him was that he was a columnist, and that to me, there was something in my head about that style of writing that's writing a column, and that's what I always wanted to do with Daring Fireball, and he was very complimentary. He said "Yeah, I can see that, and I think you do a great job." But then he said "You know what I've really enjoyed these last few years? I've really enjoyed podcasting." And I said, "You know, I have too, but from when I was a senior in high school until I actually got Daring Fireball as a job off the ground, I've thought I want to be a columnist, I wanted to be a writer, and I wanna write, y'know, something like this." I never in a million years thought that I would be, like, a broadcaster as something that I should put on my tax return.

But there's no question that the podcast is half my job. And I enjoy it, and it's totally unexpected, and for some reason I love everybody who reads Daring Fireball — if you read it and you don't really listen to the show, that's fine. But for some reason, I feel like I have more of a connection with the people who listen to show. Like bumping into people on the sidewalk here in San Jose — and if you do see me anytime this week, please say hello.

But the people who say "I love your show" seem more connected, personally, than the people who say "I love Daring Fireball." I love both of them, and it's all complementary, but I just thank all of you for being here. I really cannot believe that I'm here in this theater for this show.

[huge applause]

I also feel like maybe listeners of the show have more of a sense of my actual personality? Like, maybe my writing kind of conceals it, and it's a little bit more formal. But if you do know me at all, you know that I… when I find something I like, I like to keep going with it.

And so, if you liked last year's show, I think you'll like…

[gigantic applause]

I think you're going to like this year's show, too. Let me introduce Phil Schiller and Craig Federighi!

[the house roars, whistles, etc]

Craig: Nice little place you have here.

[John laughs.]

John: So, Craig, did you think my intro went on too long? Is that why you ran?

[laughs]

Craig: (It's gonna happen.)

Phil: Alright, big secret thing here: So whenever we do keynotes, Craig always bolts on-stage. He's always full of energy and he runs out there. And it's really impressive, right? Because he just — it just kicks things off, just like that.

And the rest of us… y'know, don't.

[laughs]

And in rehearsing for this keynote, someone — who will remain nameless — said "It's so great when Craig does that! We should all run on stage!"

[laughter]

And I said "No! Because I'll trip, and fall, and be an idiot, and then I'll regret it." So it's his thing, and it's Craig thing, and it's impressive, so.

Craig: Well, thank you, Phil.

[applause]

John: Alright. I don't know about you guys, but I thought yesterday's keynote was longer than most podcasts.

[laugher]

Phil: Probably about the same. But we covered more stuff.

[laughter]

John: You covered a lot of stuff, which is going to make tonight very difficult.

Phil: Yeah. [laughs]

John: It also seemed as though there was… there could have bene more. What was like the first draft of the keynote?

Phil: [deadpan] Three and a half hours.

[laughter]

True.

Craig: It's true.

Phil: So we had to cut. Y'know, in a perfect world we would have liked to get it to two hours; it's a goal. But it's kind of hard to hold your bladder for some people for more than two hours. But that's as close as we got. We got — y'know, we got close, but not there, and we cut a lot. And we kind of ran out of — we just didn't want to cut any of this stuff!

John: Mm. I thought — running through some of the stuff from the keynote. I want to talk about the Mac first.

[Woos]

Because — not just — yesterday was a very strong day for the Mac on software, on laptop hardware, on desktop hardware, but in the recent months with, y'know, the discussions we've had and your announcements about the Mac Pro, I feel like the Mac — not that it's in a different place, but it's certainly in a different place, perception-wise, than it was a year ago. I thought that, let's just go with this right off the bat: I thought that the Mac stuff alone, yesterday, would have made a pretty good Macworld Expo keynote back in the day.

Craig: We used to find a way to stretch things out.

[laughter]

Phil: I don't know about Macworld, but at least an Apple Expo Paris, or Japan… [laughs]

John: So starting with macOS — Craig, when you introduced macOS High Sierra…

Craig: [dryly] Uh-huh.

[laughter]

Craig: Where are you going with this?

John: I was seated in the press area with friend of the show — sometimes guest of the show — Serenity Caldwell was right next to me, and you were thirty seconds into it after the name, and she says to me, "I can't believe it, I don't think he's going to make a high joke!" [Ed. note: The actual exchange.]

[laughter]

Phil: [laughs] She doesn't know Craig that well.

John: [on the verge of laughter] As soon as she said that to me… you made the joke.

[laughter]

Craig: [quietly] It's a tradition.

John: I was very happy about this announcement, because, if people listen to the show, my hope for the Mac is, look: The Mac has all the major tentpole-style features that it needs. I think what it just needs is sort of refinement. And is that — that's what the name High Sierra sort of sets the bar for?

Craig: It's a proud — it could have been Snow Sierra, or something…

[laugher]

We've done that. There's a proud tradition of Mac releases — that, I think, some of our most loved releases sometimes, are when we take a year to refine and perfect, and we wanted to do it again.

John: Mountain Sierra wouldn't have worked.

Craig: [laughs] That's the the thing: Snow Sierra, Mountain Sierra, where do we go with this… Our crack marketing team.

[huge laughter]

Phil: Augh.

[laughter and clapping]

Phil: First of all, I don't appreciate it when you use the crack word and point to me.

[more laughter]

And second of all, it is a sad state when you're naming products, and you're more afraid of what your head of engineering is going to say about it than all the press and all the customers…

[laughter]

But… truth be told.

[Craig holding back laughter]

John: Now, it's one of those things — and it happened repeatedly through the keynote, and this is how you can tell that it was a jam-packed keynote. One of the things you guys do in a keynote is, when you get to the end of a segment, and you still have 20 or 30 other things that are new about this subject, you'll put up, like, a catch-all slide.

And in the press area, people tend to take their phone out, or if they have the standalone camera, and then they'll point up and take a picture of that, and in their notes at the end they have these, go through all those catchup slides, see if there's anything in there.

And it went by so fast, where it kept happening — where people would be like "Oh, it's gone!"

But one of the little things you called out was a 35% improvement in the efficiency of storage of Mail…

Craig: Yep.

John: … And that's the sort of thing that's like music to my ears about this, because to me, it's not that there's all these people out there whose MacBooks are stuffed to the limits of the drive with Mail, but that that's the sort of thing that only happens when you really go through the code, and do a refactor.

Craig: Yeah, well, and really, starting out this year, every team went and said to me, "What do we want to make faster?" And our Finder guys were like, "Hey, y'know… it should be a little faster to open a Finder window." And so they put some folks on that. Every demo, the Photos team, they would bring me the slowest Mac they could find, and show me how fast it was launching.

Y'know, it's like that. Here's a 100,000 [photo] Photo Library, let's see how fast it launches, right?

So, yeah. When you start seeing stats like that, it is a sign of everybody in engineering putting their focus and going deep in their area.

John: And you're saying like, this is the type of release where teams can say, "Here's what we would like to throw effort at to, because we're not happy with the performance of this part of the system; if you can give us the time and let us do it, we can really get that going."

Craig: Yeah, absolutely. I mean, certainly at Apple there's a real blend of saying, "Hey, we're coming out with a new machine, a new iMac Pro with really interesting architecture; we gotta, we all have to do our part to make that possible. Or you look at the iPad Pro, and what it took to do ProMotion, huge effort, so this —

[woos from the audience]

[smiling] So this, yeah. It's, it's awesome.

John: You're skipping ahead! iPad…

[laughter]

Craig: Sorry, sorry man!

[laughter]

But so, there's definitely a fair amount where we have goals as a company and as a release, where we ask all teams to pull in, and what's so awesome about Apple is that the teams will all rally to the cause. But at the same time, this release, we said, listen: Here's 50% of the time off the top — tell us how you just want to make your stuff better. And the teams took to it, uh… it's great to have great people.

John: Safari got a pretty good chunk of that.

Craig: Yeah.

John: And it seemed like… you — just flat out said, y'know, "Safari is faster than Chrome."

Craig: You helped prompt me to do that!

John: Yeah?

Craig: Yeah! Yeah. It was a few weeks ago that you wrote something about Safari, and you were — you complimented Safari in one regard, and then you said "Yeah, and it's okay that Safari's not the fastest," and I'm like, "WHAT?!"

[big laughter]

And I realized, when every time one opens their browser and goes to a particular search engine, that there's an ad that says "Get a faster browser"…

John: Right.

Craig: … That eventually, it seeps in, and people stop —

Phil: [into the mic] MARKETING.

Craig: Marketing, where that's coming from. And…

[laughter]

And so we thought we'd bring some knowledge! And it's all true, man. I mean, that team is unbelievably obsessive about performance. They're absolutely the best in the industry. The Safari team rules, the WebKit team, the combination of them, they build the fastest browser on the planet, and honestly, I'm getting sick of people not giving them their due!

[large cheers and applause]

Phil: Beware a pissed off engineer.

[laughter]

John: And I thought that the Safari news yesterday hit on the major themes that Apple has been — I mean, performance is obviously something you guys always care about, so there's that, we just covered that — but then the other angle is the privacy angle, right?

And so, there's a new intelligent tracking prevention. And you talked about it…

Phil: Yeah.

John: … But can you nerd out on us a little more on what's intelligent about it?

Craig: Yeah. You know, actually, years ago, Safari was the first browser to have these mechanisms to try and prevent cross-site tracking. And there became a point where the tracking industry — the tracking industrial complex is pretty inventive!

[laughter]

And they came up with some pretty wild mechanisms. I mean, for awhile, it was "How do we use storage in Flash," how do we use any API you can imagine to try to maintain a tracking cookie effectively across everywhere you go on the web. And the Safari team has been really drawing deep to try and solve this problem.

And we figured out that through a combination of, essentially, double-keying the cookie, saying if you pulled a resource, and you were on — I don't want to pick a particular publication — you were on publication A, and it included some Javascript to try and to pull content from this tracker. Instead of allowing that to be a key by the tracker's domain, which would be the same domain when you'd pull that tracker from another site, we'd segregate it. We'd say "Oh, well this tracker's going to see a different cookie when you're on Site A than when you're on Site B, than when you're on Site C. We took to siloing that.

But these guys are even more insidious than that. And so we had to actually use some local machine learning to figure out which are trackers, to partition their data, to delete their data. But all of this is really just to me, I think what is many reasonable people's expectation, right, that's when I'm on this site, I know I'm seeing their ads, I don't expect that there's any record, anywhere else, about what I was looking at. And we think that's the way the web should be. And the Safari team had to work incredibly hard on that, so.

[huge applause]

