Tap, the wearable chorded keyboard, is gaining in popularity. It's an ever-evolving piece of hardware with a focus on getting developers in on the craze. This week, the Tap gains full support for customizable languages and key mapping with TapMapper.

See at Amazon

TapMapper, currently in beta, lets you as the user, create custom layouts (called TapMaps) that you can load onto your Tap and use how you want. You can also share your TapMaps with the rest of the Tap community so they can use it too!

The TapMapper customization makes it possible to create additional keyboard languages, game controls, mobile device interfaces (like launching an app on your iPhone), and more.

One of the most interesting aspects of this update is that your custom TapMaps can be shared with others. If, for example, you map controls for Fortnite (which apparently has already been done), you can upload your TapMaps to the Tap community page so that I can then download the custom layout to my Tap and use it to play Fortnite, too.

It's especially helpful for creating various language keyboards. By default, Tap only supports English, but anyone can map a keyboard layout and share it with the Tap community so everyone that wants to use Tap for that language can.

Tap's creator, Dovid Schick explains how it works.