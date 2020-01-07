Taking the lead in global display technology innovation once again to deliver powerful picture performance, TCL's new Vidrian Mini-LED technology is the world's first TV backlight with the driving semi-conductor circuitry and tens of thousands of micro-meter class mini-LEDs directly infused in a crystal-clear glass substrate. Vidrian Mini-LED technology is the next stage in pushing LCD LED TV picture quality to unrivaled levels of sharp contrast, brilliant luminance and highly stable long-life performance. When combined with TCL's big-screen 8K LCD panels, this advanced backlight technology will enable consumers to enjoy immersive entertainment in all lighting conditions, from being enveloped in a movie in the darkest of home theaters to being thrilled by a daytime ball game in a sun-lit living room. TCL TVs powered by Vidrian Mini-LED technology will deliver an uncompromised viewing experience in any room at any time.

"Mini-LED backlight technology is critical for delivering powerful contrast performance and TCL is proud to have launched the world's first TV with mini-LED backlight, featuring over 25,000 micro-meter class backlights in the high-performance 2019 8-Series TV here in the US, and different models in other regions, to deliver extraordinary contrast and brilliant clarity," said Chris Larson, Senior Vice President, TCL North America. "Last year's launch of mini-LED backlight technology in TCL TVs disrupted the industry but we certainly aren't stopping there. TCL continues to drive even better performance with this powerful mini-LED innovation and will make mini-LED technology more widely available throughout this year's TCL lineup."