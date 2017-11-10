Well, actually a few more than 10. Misleading headline. Sorry.
This isn't a review of the iPhone X; there's been plenty of those. I recommend you read Rene's.
I won't go into a long discussion of the geeky tech specs either. For the most part, the X and 8 series share all the same critical features, from the processors to the cameras (with the exception of added OIS on the iPhone X's "telephoto" lens; if you don't know what that means, it clearly doesn't matter to you).
So I'll start simply. The iPhone X is simply the best iPhone ever made. The iPhone X is the best smartphone you can buy today, and likely tomorrow. Apple is now a full generation ahead of their competitors when it comes to every metric. The amount of technology the X puts in your pocket would be unheard of in 2007. Frankly, it would have been unheard of in 2016.
Apple has always been a premium product company. It has never been part of the race to the bottom (see NetBooks). The brilliance of the iPhone line today is that it's reminiscent of the iPod of yesterday. Back then, there were devices that ranged from the entry-level iPod shuffle to the high-end iPod Classic, to the next-generation iPod Touch. At just about all price points, you could enter the iPod ecosystem.
Today's iPhone lineup takes the same strategy. Want to be part of the iPhone ecosystem? You can start with the SE and go all the way to the X.
To me, that's one of the points of the iPhone X that perhaps hasn't been said enough. Is the X worth $1,000 and up? Yes, no doubt. Tech innovation doesn't come cheap. Remember when the original iPhone was criticized as being overpriced?
The iPhone X serves two purposes. First, it delivers those users that want the best device in their pocket and will bear the burden of cost. (New programs that allow users to "lease" their phones help a lot, the same way someone who wants to own a new BMW can lease not buy).
Second, the iPhone X is aspirational. The X reminds a market that sometimes slips into thinking Apple can't innovate anymore that it just might want to think again.
Some of the people who go into Apple Stores to see iPhone X will leave with iPhone 8 or a less expensive iPhone, but iPhone X will be what gets them to go into the store.
Just look at the huge lines outside those doors on launch day. Huge lines. At every store I visited.
Sure Face ID, the fun of portrait selfies, and of course the amazing feat of fitting an iPhone 8 Plus screen in something scarcely larger than an iPhone 8 are wonderful. But the iPhone X is more than that. It's more that simply a product for people who want the latest and greatest. It's a product for people who want the very best.
That tells me quite a bit not only about Apple engineering but Apple's ability to explain a device and an experience. That's called mindshare, and mindshare always translates to market share.
Is the iPhone X expensive? Yes. Are there a lot of people who can't afford it? Maybe. It does seem that the people who might need to stretch to buy an X are buying one. I won't speculate on sales numbers or Apple's next earnings reports. What I will say is I expect this to be Apple's best holiday season ever.
Meanwhile, if you're even thinking of going into an Apple Store to check out iPhone X, you might want to given your credit card to a friend. Otherwise, as soon as you get your hands on one, you'll want to take it home.
That happens with a lot of Apple products and it's going to happen a lot with iPhone X.
I wish people would quit saying "an iPhone 8 Plus screen in something scarcely larger than an iPhone 8". It's a taller iPhone 8 screen, not an iPhone 8 Plus screen. I understand the diagonal measurement is what makes that statement not outrageous, but the Plus screen has a wider aspect ratio than the X.
Totally agree!!! You wrote this before I could. The X screen does not behave the same as the Plus screens do in landscape mode. Every review keeps touting its a plus screen in a non plus frame but that is not the case. They are technically accurate when it comes to the size of the screen, but functionally not so much. I think it's misleading to hardcore plus users that count on ALL aspects of the phone's functionality. (no pun intended)
I've had the X since launch and, believe me, it's well worth the price. Once you've used it for a few days, you realize it's the iPhone all Apple users been waiting for.
By the way, if you want some extra shortcuts, check out Settings-->General-->Accessibility--AssistiveTouch. Under "Custom Actions," you can place a small "AssistiveTouch" icon on the screen that can be tapped for custom actions (works best if you have some open space at the bottom of the home screen, for example). I have two set up: one tap for Control Center and two taps for multitasking.
“Apple is now a full generation ahead of their competitors when it comes to every metric”
I don’t understand how you can make that claim. Face ID is an incredible technology but is unproven in mass adoption yet (by that I mean we don’t know yet if the masses will be comfortable with using only Face ID). The A11 is impressive in benchmarks, but in day to day usage is not better than the SD 835. There’s nothing else about the phone that hasn’t been done by other OEMs.
So while I do agree that the X is strong in many metrics, to say it is a generation ahead of its competitors in every metric feels like hyperbole at best, and fanboism at worst.
tnt4 - just the opposite. I believe this article is being conservative by saying Apple is only a full generation ahead of the competition. There are now millions of people using Face ID on a regular basis and that number is growing very quickly. If there were issues or concerns with usage, we'd know by know. Analysts all say that Android OEMs will likely follow Apple's lead on this and that they are at least 2 years away from that happening.
The A11 is simply beyond comparison and the 835 is a very weak competitor by comparison. Apple has had a lead in SoC performance since the A6 chips and that lead is growing substantially and not shrinking with each generation. To simply acknowledge that it is impressive in benchmarks but not "day to day usage" is very dismissive and a rather uninformed view of reality. Sure, you're not going to notice a huge difference when you are using your phone for very simple things. However, if you tax your phone at all with heavy tasks, the difference is dramatic. Something as simple as exporting a 4K video for example is becoming rather common and is a great illustration of difference in performance between these platforms.
The iPhone X leads in other areas as well. It has the best cameras, but at least the competition is close there. It has the best screen, as reviewed by DisplayMate, it has faster storage I/O performance, etc, etc. The iOS platform also has a better record with security, privacy and overall ecosystem. This phone isn't for everyone and it's certainly not priced for everyone. However, it is clearly more advanced than anything on the Android side. Even suggesting otherwise is hyperbole and fanboism on your part.
I'm an iPhone user and Apple fan, so it's definitely not fanboism on my part. I do try and maintain a rational and unbiased view of reality, though.
You somewhat confirmed my point about the processors when you said, "Sure, you're not going to notice a huge difference when you are using your phone for very simple things." I would argue it's not just "simple" things where they are similar, either. Yes, there are extremely taxing situations where the A11 will outperform. And the A11 is likely more future-proof. But as things stand today, the A11's outperformance boils down to benchmarks for a majority of the population. I'm not going to argue that the A11 is *not* a generation ahead of the SD835, as that's a difficult claim to quantify. But I will argue that it is a meaningless factor for 99% of buyers of the iPhone X vs the Note 8 or Pixel 2 (to use two of the latest Android flagship examples).
Best cameras - I'm not sure of your gauge for this. The top two or three in DXOmark's ratings are very close, each with their own strengths and weaknesses. For the top few, it really comes down to your personal preference. That is not a "generation ahead".
Best screen - similar to the cameras... too close to claim a "generation ahead."
iOS vs Android - Agree there, though again, a "generation ahead" is quite a bold claim as Android has come leaps and bounds the past couple of years in their flagship devices on the latest software.
Face ID. The phone has been in the hands of buyers for a week. To say it is unproven with the masses is a fact. And again, I'm not saying it's not an incredible technology.
To summarize all of this, all I'm trying to say is that claiming that every metric of the iPhone X is a generation ahead is exaggeration at best. That's simply not true. There are a few metrics where it is ahead - yes. Whether it is a generation ahead has yet to be seen. The article reeks of hyperbole and I was simply trying to refute some of that.
"Is the iPhone X expensive? Yes."
With 3 Million iPhone X sold in the first 20 minutes of pre-orders, and an estimated up to 100 Million units to be sold this fiscal year, the iPhone X is not just an ultra-expensive "niche" product. Despite the high price, the iPhone X is slated to be the best selling iPhone model (or actually the best selling smartphone model from ANY manufacturer) EVER!
I've now heard a handful of people mention that the iPhoneX screen doesn't behave the way that the Plus screens do. I.e., the home screen doesn't rotate to landscape when you tilt the phone, and you don't get similar behavior in apps that support that (such as Mail). For me, that's actually a bonus: it drove me nuts on Plus phones that I couldn't turn that feature off (short of turning on orientation lock, which would then annoy me anytime I wanted to rotate to view a full-screen video without having to "unlock" the orientation). Having the home screen and apps support an additional landscape orientation was never useful for me, so I'm glad to not have to worry about working around it anymore.
Hmm. My 6s plus does not rotate the home screen, but apps certainly do. Safari, Notes, Mail, etc. all rotate to landscape, but the home screen does not.
"Are there a lot of people who can't afford it? Maybe."
Wrong answer. Yes, there are absolutely people who can't afford it. There are people who can't afford the iPhone 8 as well. We really need to pop this myth that "it's only $40/month" or "it's only a little more than an 8 Plus." I have no issue with Apple's pricing, they can charge what they want and we can choose whether we want to pay it. I'm fortunate that I can afford it, and have one on the way, but we need to stop pretending that price isn't an issue for some. There are going to be people out there who want this phone badly and may overextend themselves to buy it, because some tech blog told them that "it's only a little more...".
I get your point about not wanting to entice people to overextend themselves financially. However, it isn't a myth to state the price, or to say that "it's only a little more per month" than an 8 Plus. It IS just a little more per month than an 8 Plus.