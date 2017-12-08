Whether you're experimenting with building your very own website or you've ever wondered how you might go about changing something in your Tumblr theme, it's important to know a few things about the backbone of the Internet. Knowing "just enough to be dangerous" allows you to understand what's going on behind the scenes without having to spend 10,000+ hours mastering a coding language. After nearly 20 years of website building, here are the 10 things I think everyone should know about the weird and wonderful code that makes up the web.