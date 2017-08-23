Tesla has unveiled the next secret level in its referral program and it's…a little out there. While the first secret level of the program for Model S and Model X owners allowed them to refer friends to buy Teslas of their own for a chance for a discount on a next-generation Tesla roadster, "Level 2" takes you underground with a chance to drive a tunneling machine from The Boring Company.
The message appears in the Tesla app after you have completed "Level 1" of the program (via Electrek):
Drive an Electric Boring Machine
You've unlocked the second secret level. Refer 5 more friends to drive an electric tunnel boring machine with The Boring Company in Hawthorne, Ca. Unlock new levels with every 5 referrals for an additional 2% off per referral and more amazing adventures that money can't buy.
The Boring Company was founded late last year by Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The company is currently planning a tunneling project in Los Angeles, along with a project that is meant to connect New York, Washington D.C., Philadelphia, and Baltimore, with both projects meant to create underground transportation networks.
Reader comments
Tesla referral program's latest 'Secret Level' prize could see you drive a boring machine