Tesla referral program's latest 'Secret Level' prize could see you drive a boring machine

Tesla has unveiled the next secret level in its referral program and it's…a little out there. While the first secret level of the program for Model S and Model X owners allowed them to refer friends to buy Teslas of their own for a chance for a discount on a next-generation Tesla roadster, "Level 2" takes you underground with a chance to drive a tunneling machine from The Boring Company.

The message appears in the Tesla app after you have completed "Level 1" of the program (via Electrek):

Drive an Electric Boring Machine You've unlocked the second secret level. Refer 5 more friends to drive an electric tunnel boring machine with The Boring Company in Hawthorne, Ca. Unlock new levels with every 5 referrals for an additional 2% off per referral and more amazing adventures that money can't buy.

The Boring Company was founded late last year by Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The company is currently planning a tunneling project in Los Angeles, along with a project that is meant to connect New York, Washington D.C., Philadelphia, and Baltimore, with both projects meant to create underground transportation networks.