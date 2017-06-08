Looking for a way to spice up your grad photos? Just add in some awesome accessories and start snapping memories with these 11 graduation photo props!

You've graduated – and let me just say, CONGRATS!

Now all you need to do is get your fancy piece of paper, put on your funky hat and gown, and start taking pictures with family. But how can you make it more festive?

With these 11 grad photo props, of course!

1. Grad props?! Did someone say grad props?!

You got your grad-themed ties, your grad-themed hats, your funny grad-themed beards, your grad-themed champagne glasses, your grad-themed goggles, your grad-themed…

Well, your grad-themed everything!

2. Instagram? Thank you, m'am!

Lookin' for likes? Then pick up this Instagram photo frame!

3. Uhm, are we at the Oscars, or grad?

Seriously, where are we? This awesome VIP photo background says congrats to my graduating class, but it's so classy that I feel like I'm on the red carpet...

If you're looking to keep it super simple this grad season, then you can easily print out your very own photo props and add your own hints of flare to 'em!

5. Literally just a giant picture of your head

Straight up. Just think of how many awesome, hilarious photos you can take with this thing?

6. ALL THAT GLITTERS IS GOLD, BAY-BE!

Love a little glitz and glam? Then check out these awesome gold, sparkly photo frames that'll keep things simple and classy at your grad dinner!

7. Add your own flare with this graduation chalkboard!

Chalk up the jam, chalk it up, while your feet are chalkin' (did that work? It sounded better in my head…)

Keep your grad colors on point with this epically festive photo prop set!

9. Nothing says GRAD 2017 like giant letters that say GRAD 2017

These 3-foot letters make awesome props for grad pictures.

10. Keep it simple with chalk speech bubbles!

Talk in chalk and customize your grad pics with these adorable and affordable chalk bubbles.

11. Inspire new memories with this beautiful memory board

Add your favorite photos, pics from prom, selfies with friends, and so much more with this memory board grad stand!