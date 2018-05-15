Deeroll silicone anti-slip pad

See at Amazon

The Deeroll pad is essentially a little pedestal upon which you may rest your mighty HomePod. The ring of your speaker sits into the Deeroll, which is shaped like a very, very wide plunger. Ironically, the Deeroll pad is made of silicone, but it's made of much sterner stuff, and Deeroll promises it leaves no marks whatsoever.

You can pick one up in gray or black for around $12 or in a two-pack for about $18.