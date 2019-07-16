Cat owners (and lovers) are a special breed, always trying to find the best accessories to make their feline friends happy. Not only that, but they're also looking for some great products to take out some of the grunt work of pet ownership, like dreaded cat litter maintenance. That's why we've rounded up some of the best Prime Day deals on cat accessories and goodies that will make your relationship stronger.

What we're getting for our cats

All of these deals for cat lovers will no doubt be appreciated by you and your feline friends, but if we're making some suggestions, we can't help but recommend the Litter Genie Plus. It makes scooping your cat's litter each day about as easy as possible, and you won't have to worry about escaping odors. Don't forget to grab a four-pack of refills also discounted if you decide to pull the trigger.

If you're the proud owner of cats and dogs, the Door Buddy Latch is also a great buy. It will keep dogs out of cat litter or away from a cat's safe space without any risk of locking a cat into a room. It's easy to set up and takedown, and right now it's super cheap thanks to Prime Day.

