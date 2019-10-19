Smartphone manufacturers are slowly but surely removing headphone jacks from their flagship models, and soon enough, your reliable wired headphones will be obsolete. Luckily, Bluetooth earbuds are more accessible than ever, and popular choices like the Apple AirPods dominate the market. Not just anyone can buy a pricey pair of AirPods though, but you can get these AirPods alternatives for just $40.

The AirSounds Pro is a pair of true wireless Bluetooth earbuds featuring an AirPods-inspired design. They offer great sound quality for a fraction of the AirPods’ price, and they use Bluetooth 5.0 to deliver up to 33 feet of operating range. They deliver 4 hours of battery life, which is perfect for gym sessions and office usage. However, these wouldn’t be true AirPods alternatives without a charging case; the included case offers an additional 8 hours of battery life and can even be charged wirelessly.

The headphone jack apocalypse is already here, but you can stay ahead of the purge with a solid pair of Bluetooth earbuds. The AirSounds Pro True Wireless Earbuds are on sale today for $39.99, but you can also get an additional pair for a friend or loved one for just $30 more.

