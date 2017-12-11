Apple's wireless earbuds, known as AirPods, are a fantastic tool to help you make calls, listen to music, and control your audio all without having to touch your iPhone. While being wireless has its perks, sometimes AirPods can slip out of your ears or shift around giving you less than a stellar audio experience. If you want to prevent your AirPods from falling out, check out our favorite AirPod covers that provide you with a better fit! EarBuddyz 2.0

When it comes to keeping your AirPods in your ears instead of on the floor, Amazon shoppers love EarBuddyz 2.0. For about $20, the Earbuddyz 2.0 cover the earbud of your AirPods with a thin, comfortable, and flexible silicone cover that contours to your inner ear allowing you to jog, dance, or move around without having to worry about you AirPods falling out. It's even labeled "L" and "R" meaning you won't ever put them in the wrong ear by accident. People seem to love them, as they hold a 4.5-star rating on Amazon with over 1,200 reviews. See at Amazon

If you're looking for the opportunity to keep your AirPods or EarPods in your ears with some color, the AhaStyle AirPod and EarPod Hooks are a solid choice. Made of durable and soft silicone, the AhaStyle provides a comfortable hook that fit in your ear to prevent your AirPods or EarPods from moving out of place or falling out. The cool thing about the AhaStyle AirPods and EarPods Hooks is they come in packs of three. You can pick up a pack in several colors including pink, red, blue, white, and black for about $12. See at Amazon

Spigen is a reliable and well-known brand when it comes to making cases and accessories, and the TEKA RA200 Airpods Earhooks are perfect for keeping your AirPods in your ears. The soft premium silicone of the TEKA RA200 fits in your ear to prevent the AirPods from slipping out of your ears. Spigen even includes two sizes, small and regular, so the chances one of them will fit your ears perfectly are much greater! You can pick up the TEKA RA200 Airpods Earhooks in pink, black, white, and neon green for about $11. See at Amazon

