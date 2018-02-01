amiibo are collectible figurines of all your favorite video game characters from Nintendo Switch and Wii U. Aside from being cool-looking figures, they are all sporting an NFC chip in their base. This chip allows you to scan your figures with your Switch or your Wii U. If your figure is compatible with your game, it can give you certain in-game bonus content or save data. As Nintendo fandom let out an exasperated sigh, people reached for their wallets and queued up to purchase their favorite figures. Ever the king of scarcity, Nintendo experienced supply issues, which lead to rushes and shortages of certain figures. Now in 2018, there are certain amiibo figures which will set you back a pretty penny in order to add them to your collection. Here are a few of the most scarce amiibo statues out there Toon Link / Zelda The Wind Waker: $80

In December of 2016, Nintendo released the 30th Anniversary Legend of Zelda series. There were various Link and Link-related figures that were a part of the release. Today, the most expensive out there is the Toon Link and Zelda 2-pack. If you want to add these guys to your collection, it is going to set you back about $80. See at Amazon Mario/Peach/Bowser Wedding 3-pack: $91

To celebrate Super Mario Odyssey there were a few figures that could be found dressed in their best white wedding attire. You could buy Mario, Peach, and Bowser individually, but if you want to get them in the three-pack, you are looking at around $91 for the privilege See at Amazon Corrin (Player 2): $75

One of the cool things about the Super Smash Bros. series of figures was the variety of characters on offer for the amiibo-verse. With that many characters, there was bound to be a few that ended up on the pricey side of the fence. The Corrin Player 2 figure from the Fire Emblem franchise does not come cheap. If you absolutely have to have one you can expect to pay around $75. See at Amazon Bayonetta (Player 2): $45

Another figure from the Smash Bros series is everyone's favorite leather-clad bullet artist. The Bayonetta Player 2 amiibo came out in mid-2017. If you want one today you are going to have to shell out about $45. See at Amazon Captain Falcon: $32

First released in 2014, Captain Falcon was an early entry to the Smash Bros series. If you are looking to put that masterful F-Zero pilot on your shelf, then you need to be ready to pay the $32 that is currently being asked. See at Amazon Rosalina & Luma: $45

Yet another amiibo from the sprawling Smash Bros. series is Rosalina. Her first appearance was in Super Mario Galaxy. If you want her next appearance to be in your amiibo collection you had better set aside $45s. See at Amazon Mario (silver): $60

Mario has been the captain of Nintendo's ship for some time. The Super Mario amiibo series went some way toward honoring the plumber in red. The silver color version of this Mario sculpt was only available at Walmart. If you need one now, you are looking at about $60. See at Amazon Mario (gold): $70

When you start with color variants it can be hard to stop. If you're going to be getting the silver Mario, then odds are that you are probably going to want the gold version as well. If you are looking to add the first place gold Mario to your ranks, then $70 should do it. See at Amazon Yarn Poochy: $80

For my money, some of the coolest amiibo figures come from the Yoshi's Wooly World series. With figures made from real yarn they really stand out from all the other amiibo series. The priciest figure from that release is Yoshi's puppy Poochy. You need a Poochy for your very own? That'll be $80 please and thank you. See at Amazon Splatoon 3-pack: $55