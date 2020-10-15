It's nearly the end of Prime Day, but before the sale finally comes to a close, it's time to take one more look at the best Prime Day deals you can still buy in the remaining hours of the event. Amazon's two-day sale has featured deals on everything from Amazon devices like Echo smart speakers and Fire Tablets to home decor, furniture, toys, smart home tech, and so much more. Thankfully, there's still a few hours left to snag some last minute Prime Day deals if you haven't done so already.
A majority of Prime Day's discounts are only available to Amazon Prime members. However, if you're not a member already, there's still a way you can score these low prices without paying for a membership. Simply start a free 30-day Prime trial to gain access to all the remaining discounts, get free two-day shipping on your orders, and more.
Check it out
Free Amazon Prime Trial
Try out Amazon Prime for free and gain access to all of Prime Day's deals in the process! This 30-day trial grants you access to all of Prime's perks, from free two-day shipping to the Prime Day sale and more.
Free 30-day trial
- : Sony XM4 Noise-Cancelling Headphones with $25 gift card | $298 at Amazon
- : Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener | $16.98 at Amazon
- : Amazon Fire HD 10 (32GB) | $79.99 at Amazon
- : Echo Dot (3rd Gen) with Amazon Music Unlimited | $18.99 at Amazon
- : Apple AirPods Pro | $199 at Amazon
- : Amazon Kids+ subscription | $19.99 at Amazon
- : Samsung 4K and 8K QLED smart TVs | Up to 30% off at Amazon
- : Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet | $79.99 at Amazon
- : Ring Alarm 5-piece Kit | $119.99 at Amazon
- : TCL Alto 8+ 2.1 Channel Sound Bar | $119.99 at Amazon
- : 23andme Health + AncestryService DNA Test | $99 at Amazon
- : Eero mesh Wi-Fi system 3-pack | $174 at Amazon
The 25 best Prime Day deals you can still buy
Sony XM4 Noise-Cancelling Headphones with $25 gift card | $298 at Amazon
The Sony XM4 headphones just came out in August! They are Sony's best noise-cancelling headphones, and now they are on sale for Prime Day in the best deal we've ever seen. Can't beat the best. You also score a free $25 gift card with the purchase.
Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener | $16.98 at Amazon
Most likely compatible with your current garage door opener, this device lets you open and close the garage from an app on your phone. You can get notifications when it's used in real time. If you have Google Assistant, enable voice control. Today's deal saves you over 50% off its regular cost.
Amazon Fire HD 10 (32GB) | $79.99 at Amazon
The latest Fire HD 10 Tablet is currently discounted by $70 at Amazon! This is a Prime Day exclusive deal, which means you'll need an Amazon Prime membership to snag it.
Echo Dot (3rd Gen) with Amazon Music Unlimited | $18.99 at Amazon
Grab Amazon's popular Echo Dot smart speaker at over 60% off its regular price. This Prime Day deal saves you $31 and even comes with six months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free.
Apple AirPods Pro | $199 at Amazon
The AirPods Pro are noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds that come with a charging case to keep them powered for more than 24 hours. Today's sale at Amazon saves you $50 and brings these headphones to their best price yet.
Amazon Kids+ subscription | $19.99 at Amazon
Kids+ gives your child access to kid-friendly shows and movies, eBooks, educational games and apps, and even Audible books! It's one of the most affordable services out there, and right now you can score a 1-year family plan for just $20 through Prime Day! That's nearly $50 off its regular cost.
Samsung 4K and 8K QLED smart TVs | Up to 30% off at Amazon
Amazon is taking up to 30% off the regular price of select Samsung QLED 4K televisions between 32 and 65 inches while supplies last this Prime Day. These exclusive deals require that you use a Prime membership when checking out for the lowest price.
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet | $79.99 at Amazon
Pick up the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet at a $60 discount via Amazon right now. This Prime Exclusive deal scores you the tablet along with a kid-proof case, a two-year replacement guarantee with no questions asked, and a full year of Amazon Kids+ service!
Ring Alarm 5-piece Kit | $119.99 at Amazon
Pick up the Ring Alarm 5-piece kit at a discount of $80 today. The set comes with the base station, keypad, motion detector, contact sensor, and range extender, though 8-piece and 14-piece versions of the alarm system are also on sale today. You can also grab this kit with a free Echo Dot, though the Echo Dot is currently backordered by several months.
TCL Alto 8+ 2.1 Channel Sound Bar | $119.99 at Amazon
This 2.1-channel soundbar features a built-in subwoofer as well as the Amazon Fire TV 4K streaming media player so you can watch Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and more. Today's deal saves you $80 off its regular price while supplies last.
23andme Health + AncestryService DNA Test | $99 at Amazon
Discover more about yourself and your family with the 23andme Health + AncestryService DNA Test at $100 off its regular cost. This test can tell you about your health predispositions, carrier status, wellness, and also includes trait reports.
Eero mesh Wi-Fi system 3-pack | $174 at Amazon
Sometimes a simple router is not enough to cover an entire house. Hit every room and every corner of the couch with strong Wi-Fi using a 3-pack mesh network like this. Even works with Alexa and is easy to install. Today's deal saves you $70 off its regular cost.
Up to 45% off Android smartphones
Celebrate Prime Day with a new Android phone at up to 45% off the original cost! This selection at Amazon has discounts on devices by Motorola, LG, Samsung, and Sony, including both unlocked and locked devices while supplies last.
Amazon Echo Show 5 | $44.99 at Amazon
Amazon is offering 50% off the Echo Show 5 smart display for a limited time! This offer is exclusively available for Prime members and saves you $45 instantly. This device features Alexa and allows you to control compatible smart home devices with your voice. It's also able to stream movies and shows, music, YouTube videos, and more.
Up to 35% off data storage from Western Digital and Sandisk
Amazon is giving Prime members the chance to save on microSD cards, external hard drives, flash drives, and more with this two-day sale on Western Digital and SanDisk products.
Up to 30% off Samsung smartphones
Select Samsung smartphones are now exclusively discounted for Prime members at Amazon, including the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra which is discounted by $250 and the Galaxy S20+ which is currently 25% off.
Kindle Paperwhite | $79.99 at Amazon
The Kindle Paperwhite is waterproof and features a display that reads like a real book page rather than a screen! Today's deal saves you $50 off its regular price while supplies last.
Apple MacBook Air (2020) | $849.99 at Amazon
The latest model of Apple's MacBook Air is one of the most affordable ways to get yourself an Apple laptop. This model features a 13-inch display, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD storage. It's currently $100 off with an additional $50 discount that appears at checkout to save you $150 total off its regular price.
Roku Streaming Stick+ | $37 at Amazon
Simple and compact so it can plug into the back of your TV and you won't even notice it. Stream in 4K with support for HDR content. Turn your mobile device into a remote control. Best of all, it's compatible with most TVs and $13 off today.
Xiaomi Mi Band 4 | $23.99 at Amazon
The Mi Band 4 has everything you're looking for in a budget fitness tracker — and then some. The AMOLED screen is great for viewing notifications and call alerts, you get automatic workout tracking and heart rate monitoring, and the battery lasts two weeks on a full charge.
Nixplay Digital Photo Frames | Up to 35% off at Amazon
The prices of select Nixplay digital photo frames are dropping thanks to Prime Day! This one-day sale can save you up to 35% on digital frames that let you add photos and videos using an app on your phone.
Memory foam mattresses and toppers | Up to 30% off at Amazon
Memory foam mattresses and mattress toppers from brands like Sweetnight, Mellow, Leesa, and Sleep Innovations are now up to 30% off at Amazon through the end of Prime Day! Even if you don't have the money for a new mattress right now, the mattress toppers can offer a solid improvement for your current mattrress.
Amazon Fire 7 Tablet | $39.99 at Amazon
The basic version has 16GB storage and is supported by ads. Upgrade to ad-free or bump the storage to 32GB and still save. Has a 1.3GHz quad-core processor, 1GB RAM, front and rear 720p webcams, and a battery life that gives you up to 7 hours.
Google Pixelbook Go | $1,199 at Amazon
Google's Pixelbook Go is currently discounted by $200 thanks to Prime Day. This is the best configuration of the Pixelbook Go, featuring an i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 256GB storage.
Free $100 gift card with Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature
Score a free $100 Amazon gift card when you sign up for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature card. It earns you 5% cashback when you shop at Amazon or Whole Foods as a Prime member. Alternatively, the Amazon Rewards Visa card earns you a $50 Amazon gift card immediately upon approval. These cards can even save you up to 25% on select Prime Day offers.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.