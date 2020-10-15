It's nearly the end of Prime Day, but before the sale finally comes to a close, it's time to take one more look at the best Prime Day deals you can still buy in the remaining hours of the event. Amazon's two-day sale has featured deals on everything from Amazon devices like Echo smart speakers and Fire Tablets to home decor, furniture, toys, smart home tech, and so much more. Thankfully, there's still a few hours left to snag some last minute Prime Day deals if you haven't done so already.

A majority of Prime Day's discounts are only available to Amazon Prime members. However, if you're not a member already, there's still a way you can score these low prices without paying for a membership. Simply start a free 30-day Prime trial to gain access to all the remaining discounts, get free two-day shipping on your orders, and more.