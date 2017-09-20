With Maps extensions you can reserve a table and hail a ride without ever leaving the Apple Maps app.

As of iOS 10, Apple Maps offers app extensions for certain apps and services. You can, for example, use OpenTable to reserve a spot at your favorite restaurant, use Uber to hail a ride, and use Yelp to check out reviews of that coffee shop you've been thinking about checking out. Here are all the apps that offer Apple Maps extensions!

What is a Maps extension?

The main purpose of app extensions is to give you the ability to do things like book a reservation at a restaurant without having to leave the Maps app. This integration will free up your precious time by cutting out the need to switch between different apps.

Apps that have extensions for Maps

OpenTable - Free - Download now The OpenTable extension lets you book a reservation at any restaurant that uses OpenTable reservations.

Uber - Free - Download now The Uber extension lets you book a ride using Uber.

Lyft - Free - Download now The Lyft extension lets you book a ride using Lyft.

Yelp - Free - Download now The Yelp extension lets you book a reservation at any restaurant that uses Yelp reservations.

How to enable or disable Maps extensions

If you decide you don't want a particular Maps extension showing up in Apple Maps, you can disable it! You can also re-enable it later if you decide you want it back. Follow along to learn how.