With Maps extensions you can reserve a table and hail a ride without ever leaving the Apple Maps app.
As of iOS 10, Apple Maps offers app extensions for certain apps and services. You can, for example, use OpenTable to reserve a spot at your favorite restaurant, use Uber to hail a ride, and use Yelp to check out reviews of that coffee shop you've been thinking about checking out. Here are all the apps that offer Apple Maps extensions!
What is a Maps extension?
The main purpose of app extensions is to give you the ability to do things like book a reservation at a restaurant without having to leave the Maps app. This integration will free up your precious time by cutting out the need to switch between different apps.
Apps that have extensions for Maps
OpenTable - Free - Download now
The OpenTable extension lets you book a reservation at any restaurant that uses OpenTable reservations.
Uber - Free - Download now
The Uber extension lets you book a ride using Uber.
Lyft - Free - Download now
The Lyft extension lets you book a ride using Lyft.
Yelp - Free - Download now
The Yelp extension lets you book a reservation at any restaurant that uses Yelp reservations.
How to enable or disable Maps extensions
If you decide you don't want a particular Maps extension showing up in Apple Maps, you can disable it! You can also re-enable it later if you decide you want it back. Follow along to learn how.
- Launch the Settings app on iOS.
- Tap Maps.
- Scroll down to the Extensions section.
Tap the on/off switch to toggle off the Maps extension(s) of your choice.
Note: We will update this list with new apps that offer Maps extensions, so be sure to check back!
