Fitbit's Ionic and Versa smartwatches are chock-full of helpful features, with one of my personal favorites being Fitbit Pay. Fitbit Pay allows you to use your smartwatch to pay for things at stores that accept NFC, and it's an incredibly useful trick.

Not as many banks support Fitbit Pay compared to the likes of Apple, Google, and Samsung Pay, but the list is growing all the time.

If you're interested in using Fitbit Pay, these are the banks/cards that currently work with it.

United States