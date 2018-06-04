These are the iPhones and iPads that will run iOS 12

Apple has officially announced iOS 12, which brings with it vast performance improvements, ARKit enhancements, Siri Shortcuts, and more. It's available for developers now and will be released to the public later this year.
Apple wants as many people to download and use iOS 12 as possible, and the update will be available for all devices that currently support iOS 11 and later. This includes every iPhone since the iPhone 5s, a whole lot of iPads, and even the most recent generation of iPod touch.
Here's the full list of devices that will be compatible with iOS 12.
iPhone:
- iPhone X
- iPhone 8
- iPhone 8 Plus
- iPhone 7
- iPhone 7 Plus
- iPhone 6s
- iPhone 6s Plus
- iPhone 6
- iPhone 6 Plus
- iPhone SE
- iPhone 5s
iPad:
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2nd generation
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro 1st generation
- 10.5-inch iPad Pro
- 9.7-inch iPad Pro
- iPad Air 2
- iPad Air
- iPad 6th generation
- iPad 5th generation
- iPad mini 4
- iPad mini 3
- iPad mini 2
iPod touch:
- iPod touch 6th generation
This is the largest set of devices supported by an Apple release and the first time in a few years that Apple hasn't dropped support for any devices with a release.
