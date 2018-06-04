These are the iPhones and iPads that will run iOS 12

Apple has officially announced iOS 12, which brings with it vast performance improvements, ARKit enhancements, Siri Shortcuts, and more. It's available for developers now and will be released to the public later this year.

Apple wants as many people to download and use iOS 12 as possible, and the update will be available for all devices that currently support iOS 11 and later. This includes every iPhone since the iPhone 5s, a whole lot of iPads, and even the most recent generation of iPod touch.

Here's the full list of devices that will be compatible with iOS 12.

iPhone: