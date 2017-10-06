iOS 11.1 is coming and, with it, hundreds of new emoji for your pictorial expression pleasure.

There are hundreds of new emoji coming your way in the iOS 11.1 update for iPhone and iPad. They include new faces, so you can bleep out your anger or shush down the bleeped anger of others.

There are gender-neutral characters now as well, a new, orange heart, and "I Love You", in honor of American Sign Language.

There also coats and gloves and scarves, and dinosaurs, dark elves, and unicorns. Yes, unicorns.

Text-based communication is challenging. Words convey what we want to say but not how we want to say it. They lack emotion and nuance. Type "I'm running late!" and the person waiting for you might get upset. Send 🕗😱🏃‍♀️ and they may just smile.

More Emoji mean more emotions in more context for more situations. And that means better communication for everyone.

(Now I just need UNICODE to approve my "hold down 🍟 to trigger options for poutine, tater tots, and chips" request and we'll be all set! )