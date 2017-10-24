The Switch may not have Bluetooth, but you can still experience wireless audio!

For months, Nintendo Switch owners have been forced to suffer the indignity of turning the volume down if they wanted to play video games in the middle of the night, so as to not wake their children, partners or roommates. No more!

The Switch's recent system update quietly added support for a number of USB wireless headphones, which is great news for those looking to find one last Zelda shrine as the sun shamefully rises on a weekday. However, not all dongle-based headphones work with the system. That's what we are here for.

Here is a list of wireless headphones that are confirmed to work with Nintendo's hybrid console and another list of products that have been confirmed not to work. These lists are subject to change as companies update their drivers and Nintendo releases more system updates.

Confirmed to work

Confirmed not working

Astro A50 first generation

Astro A50 second generation

ASUS STRIX series of headsets

Corsair Vengeance series of headsets

Corsair Void series of headsets

HyperX Cloud II

HyperX Revolver S

Logitech G430

Logitech G533

Logitech G933

LucidSound LS40

Razer Kraken series of headsets

Razer ManO'War series of headsets

Turtle Beach Stealth 420X

One quick note about using wireless headsets in portable mode

In order to use any of the applicable headsets while the Switch is undocked, you'll have to purchase a USB-C adapter and plug the receiver into it. Once you do, it'll be sound city.

Any questions?

Are you using a wireless headset with your Nintendo Switch? Share your experiences in the comments!