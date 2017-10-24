The Switch may not have Bluetooth, but you can still experience wireless audio!
For months, Nintendo Switch owners have been forced to suffer the indignity of turning the volume down if they wanted to play video games in the middle of the night, so as to not wake their children, partners or roommates. No more!
The Switch's recent system update quietly added support for a number of USB wireless headphones, which is great news for those looking to find one last Zelda shrine as the sun shamefully rises on a weekday. However, not all dongle-based headphones work with the system. That's what we are here for.
Here is a list of wireless headphones that are confirmed to work with Nintendo's hybrid console and another list of products that have been confirmed not to work. These lists are subject to change as companies update their drivers and Nintendo releases more system updates.
Confirmed to work
- Creative Sound Blaster Tactic3D Rage
- Creative Wireless HS-1200
- Logitech H800
- LucidSound LS30
- PDP Legendary Sound of Justice
- Plantronics Audio 510
- PlayStation Gold Wireless Stereo Headset
- PlayStation Platinum Wireless Headset
- PlayStation 3 Wireless Headset
- Steelseries Siberia 800
- Turtle Beach Ear Force PX3
- Turtle Beach Ear Force P11
Confirmed not working
- Astro A50 first generation
- Astro A50 second generation
- ASUS STRIX series of headsets
- Corsair Vengeance series of headsets
- Corsair Void series of headsets
- HyperX Cloud II
- HyperX Revolver S
- Logitech G430
- Logitech G533
- Logitech G933
- LucidSound LS40
- Razer Kraken series of headsets
- Razer ManO'War series of headsets
- Turtle Beach Stealth 420X
One quick note about using wireless headsets in portable mode
In order to use any of the applicable headsets while the Switch is undocked, you'll have to purchase a USB-C adapter and plug the receiver into it. Once you do, it'll be sound city.
