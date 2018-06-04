Apple has just announced the WWDC 2018 Apple Design Award Winners. These are the apps that Apple's evangelist team think best represent that goals and capabilities of the platform, and provide examples of how user experience and functionality can really make apps shine.

This year, ADA winning apps came from Australia, Austria, Canada, Denmark, Finland, India, Netherlands, Turkey and the U.S. And here they are:

Agenda (Netherlands): A new approach to note-taking for the Mac.

Bandimal (Finland): Music composition through animated cartoon animals.

Calzy 3 (India): A highly-customizable calculator app.

iTranslate Converse (Austria): Turns iPhone and Apple Watch into the closest thing we have to a universal translator.

Triton Sponge (USA): Quickly calculate and keep track of blood loss during surgeries.

Florence (Australia): An interative storybook all about falling in love.

INSIDE (Denmark): A mesmerizing puzzle game that looks as good as it sounds.

Alto's Odyssey (Canada): Endless sandboarder — yes, sandboarder!

Frost (Austria): Super-cool (ha!) free form puzzle game.

Oddmar (Turkey): Side-scroller... As VIKINGS!

Winners not only get the ADA award, which is a solid aluminum cube with a light up Apple Logo, but a top-of-the-line prize back including an iMac Pro, MacBook Pro 15-inch, iPad Pro, iPhone X, and AirPods. Wow.

Congrats to all the winners!