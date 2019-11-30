Beacon Pet Cat Water Fountain This water fountain holds up to 2.4 liters of water at a time. It also comes with a silicone mat to help keep your floor dry. $19.49 at Amazon

Jueapu Cat Tree - $44.99 (Save $14.00) We have a few cat trees around our house. It helps my cat feel safe while allowing her to act on her instinct to climb up high (without damaging my furniture or curtains in the process). This particular cat tree is currently 24% off and if you're a Prime member, you can get an additional 6% off your purchase by clicking the coupon button. That's really not a bad price for a cat tower. This specific one is great for single cats or homes with multiple cats because it features two apartments and a resting place up top. I also love that it has two scratching posts, so your cat will hopefully take their claws to the twine instead of your couches.

Cat Tracks Toy - $5.02 (Save $18.97) This is one of the most highly rated puzzle toys for cats on Amazon and for good reason. It has three tiers of balls that circle around the tracks keeping your cat engaged and swatting at the moving targets. Something I really appreciate is that it has a bar going over the holes at the top and bottom of the toy to prevent your feline's head from getting stuck inside. Full disclosure, my tabby is incredibly picky when it comes to any toy. I bought this for her earlier this year, and she didn't take to it at all. However, I gave it to a friend and their cat absolutely loves it. With how highly rated it is, it's obvious my cat's feelings about it are the minority. If nothing else, it's at such a ridiculously low price right now that you really just ought to try it.

Feline Greenies Dental Treats - $13.29 (Save $6.70) If your kitty develops dental problems it can be a scary and frustrating experience for everyone. Cats tend to lash out when they aren't feeling well because they feel vulnerable. If you want to help prevent tooth decay, you should really consider getting some kind of dental treat, like these Feline Greenies. They help remove tartar and plaque from your kitty's teeth to keep them healthy. Since these are something you'll be feeding to your cat frequently, you might want to consider signing up for the Subscribe and Save coupon on Amazon. This lowers the price by 50%. Pretty nifty, eh?

Cat Scratching Post and Hammock - $15.59 (Save $7.70) Cats need to scratch their claws in order to keep them healthy. To keep Fluffy from destroying your couch and furniture, you'll want to get her a scratching post she likes. This one is a great option because it doubles as a bed for your kitty. Plus, it's collapsable in case you need to put it away for a little while. Pro tip: Cats mark their territory when they scratch. That means that they prefer to scratch places that they like. If you want your cat to interact with the scratching post, you'll need to place it in the locations your cat likes best instead of tucking it out of the way. I learned all that the hard way.

Furbo Dog Camera - $133.99 (Save $115.01) Yes, I know it says "Dog" in the title, but this device is also a great thing for cat owners. It features two-way audio so you can interact with your favorite kitty even when you're away on vacation or at work. You can even fill it up with treats and then release them when you want using the smartphone app. You get pretty good visuals from your phone as well since it features a 160-degree 1080p Full HD camera. It definitely make the separation from your kitty a little more bearable.

PetSafe PupSTEP - $31.95 (Save $28.04) If your kitty is getting older, he might have arthritis or other complications that make it hard for him to reach the couch or the bed. To help him out, you might want to consider getting some foldable steps, like this PetSafe PupSTEP. There are rubber grips on the bottom side to keep it from sliding around and there's carpet on the steps to make it a little nicer to step on. I love that it can foldup so you can put it away if it's not in use. It can hold up to 150 lbs, which you likely won't have to worry about with a cat.

Love's Cabin Cat Bed - $19.19 (Save $10.80) My cat absolutely loves this bed. In fact, as I'm typing this, she's snoring loudly beside me. There are a few different colors to choose from, so you can choose the look you like best. Additionally, since it's available in Large, Extra Large, and Extra Extra Large you're sure to find one that fits your kitty. Just note that the price does go up as the beds get larger. What's more, if you're a Prime member, you can tick the coupon button and get an extra 5% off this purchase at check out. That's really not a bad deal.

There are plenty more deals out there for you to discover. Our team is working around the clock to round up the best Black Friday deals that you can find right now. You'll definitely want to pop in regularly and check out our constantly-updating feed to see what other amazing deals there are!