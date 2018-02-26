If you're looking to keep your Beats X or Powerbeats in your ears more securely and comfortably, here are my top picks for extra tips you can purchase.

Like a lot of in-ear headphones, the Beats X and Powerbeats are fantastic for when you're on the move. Both sets of headphones are light, easy to store, and deliver some pretty great sound in a small package; however, for some people, wearing in-ear headphones for long periods of time can cause soreness. Plus, in-ear headphones are often billeted as one size fits all, and that couldn't be further from the truth.

When it comes to foams tips for headphones, the top product almost everyone recommends is Comply, and its Sport Pro foam tips are made to fit the Beats X and Powerbeats perfectly.

The tips are made from memory foam, making it will mold to the inside of your ear, each time you put them in giving you a comfortable and secure fit every time. Plus, the memory foam will also help block out outside noise, allowing you to hear your music more clearly if you're in a loud location.

The Comply Port Pro comes in small, medium, large, and extra large sizes and costs about $19.99.

Make your own with Sugru

What the heck is Sugru?

Simply put, Sugru is a moldable glue — that looks and feels like sticky tack — which will take on any shape you mold it into. It has a lot of potential practical applications, one of which gives you the ability to make a molding of the shape of the inside of your ear that you can apply to a pair of in-ear headphones or earbuds.

Read: DIY: Make Your Earbuds Fit Perfectly with Sugru

I have used Sugru on two different pairs of in-ear headphones and I love the way both have turned out. Not only has it decreased my frustration during workouts and other rigorous activity, it has increased the comfort level of wearing my in-ear headphones for extended periods of time. That's a win-win in my book!

For three packets of Sugru, you're looking to spend $12 plus an addition $3 for shipping (if you don't get free shipping), making the entire cost for this solution about $15. Plus, the time it takes to complete the task of "installing" the Sugru is about 10 minutes, which means the most timec-onsuming step in the process is the recommended 24-hour wait period for the Sugru to set and dry.

