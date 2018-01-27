Apple's shiny new iPhone X has a couple of defining features that require specific support from app developers: The "notch" at the top of the display and Face ID.

Updating apps takes time, even for big developers like Microsoft. Right now if you're using the iPhone X, you'll have a mix of apps that look awesome and support the phone properly. Then there are the apps that are letterboxed as if they're on one of the "normal" iPhones.