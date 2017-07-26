Looking to save your MacBook Pro from scuffs and scratches? Then these skins gotcha covered!

If you wants to protect your MacBook Pro from scratches, scrapes, and scuffs but don't want a bulky case or bag to tote it around in to keep it safe, then picking up and sticking on a skin might be your best way to go.

Here are a couple of amazing MacBook Pro skins you can use that'll rescue your laptop!

Best Skins Ever MacBook Pro skin

If you're looking for a MacBook Pro skin that you cannot see and seems like it's barely there (but still protects your computer from the dangers of the outside world), then take a peek at the aptly named Best Skins Ever MacBook Pro skin.

The Best Skins Ever MacBook Pro skin acts as an inconspicuous matte film that's a perfect match for the aluminum of your MacBook. Once it's applied onto your computer, it becomes almost indistinguishable, completely disappearing from sight but still offering you protection!

The top cover of this $15 skin protects your laptop from one edge to the other. It also goes right over top of the Apple emblem, so you won't need to worry about any exposed parts that might get dinged and damaged.

If you want, you can choose to pick up the Best Skins Ever MacBook Pro skin for just the top portion of your MacBook Pro, or you can get skins that cover the top, bottom, wrist wrest, track pad, and side stripes for added protection.

See at Best Skins Ever

DBrand MacBook Pro Skins & Wraps

Stylish, protective, and incredibly precise, DBrand's MacBook Pro Skins & Wraps are terrific skin options to consider for your MacBook Pro.

The dbrand MacBook Pro Skins & Wraps are built with textured 3M vinyl that saves your MacBook from any deep cuts or bruises. As a bonus, this also means that if you ever want to take your DBrand MacBook Pro Skins & Wraps off, there won't be a snail trail of residue gunking up your laptop.

dbrand takes its measuring and precision very, very seriously, measuring its skins over 1,000 times at its Toronto headquarters until the skin fits, well, like skin!

You can pick out your dbrand MacBook Pro Skins & Wraps in a ton of different colors and finishes, including orange carbon fiber, dragon, white marble, black matte, gold metal, white leather, varied wood textures, and much, much more, for around $25 apiece.

See at dbrand

SkinIt Amazing Spider-Man Comic skin

Are you a big fan of Spider-Man but also want a super cool, super well-made skin for your MacBook Pro? Then you might want to stop and consider the SkinIt Amazing Spider-Man Comic skin!

This 3M vinyl skin is designed to fit your MacBook Pro like a glove. Sticking it on is simple and removing it won't leave any icky residue that other skins might.

The design on the SkinIt Amazing Spider-Man Comic skin is that of retro Spider-Man, but if you aren't a huge fan of this particular design, SkinIt offered hundreds of different types of artwork that you can stick to your MacBook Pro skin in order to express your individuality.

You can pick up the SkinIt Amazing Spider-Man Comic skin for around $30.

See at Amazon

SlickWraps Glitz series wraps

Looking to add a little bit of glitz and glam to your MacBook, while still protecting it from all the treacherous terrors of a life beyond your office? Then take a peek at the SlickWraps Glitz series wraps.

The SlickWraps Glitz series wraps are made from high-end, non-bending or stretching materials that protect your laptop from three different angles: the top, the inside, and the bottom of your MacBook Pro.

If you're afraid of getting mucho air pockets while you're installing your SlickWraps Glitz series wraps, never fear, because an air-channel backing allows effortless application without any bothersome bubbles!

You can pick up the SlickWraps Glitz series wraps for around $50 in different colors like neon pink, bright purple, vibrant red, sparkling white, glittery orange, and dazzling blue.

See at SlickWraps

Don't Panic! Laptop skin

DON'T PANIC!... with this awesome vinyl skin for your MacBook Pro from Society6!

This vinyl skin is designed to be thin and easy to remove, while still protecting your MacBook Pro from getting scratched, scraped, and scuffed. The skin itself is made from a patented material that will eliminate all your worry about air bubbles and wrinkles.

If you aren't a huge fan of the Don't Panic! design, then you can browse through the thousands of other artists who have their work displayed and for sale on Society6! Who knows, you might even find an artist that you can really connect with!

You can pick up the Don't Panic! Laptop skin for $30.

See at Society6

Which MacBook Pro skin is your favorite?

Is there a MacBook Pro skin that you simply cannot get enough of? Let us know what your top picks are in the comments below and we'll be sure to check 'em out!