Looking to charge your Apple Watch while you're out and about? Check out these portable chargers!

Being able to charge your Apple Watch on the go can be a tricky thing to do, but if you have the right portable charger, you'll never have to worry about running out of juice again!

Here are the best portable chargers available that'll let you charge your Apple Watch on the go!

BatteryPro for iPhone & Apple Watch

The BatteryPro is the best option I've used. It's simple, sleek, reliable, and easy to pocket (Serenity Cadwell, iMore)

The BatteryPro for iPhone & Apple Watch is a beautifully designed portable charger for your Apple Watch and iPhone, and it's no surprise that it's a favorite around iMore.

This portable battery is built to be small enough to carry comfortably in your back pocket — the dimensions are close to an iPhone 7. If you're looking to charge your Apple Watch, a protective strap keeps it secure while charging, so you can pop it in your bag and easily charge on the go!

The BatteryPro for iPhone & Apple Watch even comes with something called Nightstand mode, which is perfect if you do a lot of traveling. The best part? You can get over two whole weeks of Apple Watch charges and over 3+ days of iPhone use with this powerful little battery.

You can pick up the BatteryPro for iPhone & Apple Watch for $99.

See at ElevationLab

Griffin Travel Power Bank Backup Battery

If you're looking for a reliable, compact, and portable Apple Watch battery charger that's small enough to fit on your keychain — but powerful enough to provide up to two and a half full charges for your Apple Watch — then take a peek at the Griffin Travel Power Bank Backup Battery.

This little piece of tech will cost you around $65, but you'll be getting your money's worth if you're looking to charge your Apple Watch a couple of times while you're on the go without any major hassle.

This battery charges easily with any 5V USB charger or USB computer port, while an LED light will indicate the status of the charging Griffin Travel Power Bank Backup Battery.

If there are any issues with the Power Bank, you can take advantage of the product's one-year warranty.

See at Amazon

TOPVISION Apple Watch and iPhone Portable Charger

Highly rated, well-made, and able to charge both your iPhone and your Apple Watch on the go, the TOPVISION Apple Watch and iPhone Portable Charger is one accessory that you might want to keep in the back of your mind.

Designed to simultaneously charge your Apple Watch and iPhone at the same time, the magnetic portion on the top of the charger will keep your Apple Watch secure so it can charge your device from 10% to 100% in around 1.5 hours.

This $60 device will automatically run off once things have finished charging, so you won't have to worry about wasting any additional juice. It's compact size makes it perfect for toting around in your pocket or purse, while an LED light indicator lets you know how charged it is.

You have up to 30 days for a full refund if there are any issues with the TOPVISION Apple Watch and iPhone Portable Charger, and a 1-year limited hassle-free replacement warranty in case any other issues arise with your portable battery.

See at Amazon

ClearGrass Amber watchcase

WHAT'S IN THE BOX?! (Brad Pitt, Se7en)

Portable, secure, chic, and unique-looking, the ClearGrass Amber watchcase isn't just a great storage case to house your Apple Watch, but it's also a great tool to charge your Apple Watch on the go.

This little box can fully charge your Apple Watch in around 3 hours or can charge your Apple Watch from 0% to 80% in around 1.5.

This aluminum power bank looks and acts like a protective box, shielding your Apple Watch from all the dirt, dust, grime, and nonsense of the outside world while it charges securely in your backpack or purse for around $80.

You can pick up the ClearGrass Amber watchcase in rose gold, silver, space gray, and gold, with all the colors matching Apple's lineup quite flawlessly.

See at Amazon

BLOC Wireless Dock for Apple Watch

If you're looking for a charger that lets you charge your Apple Watch for up to one week at a time without ever attaching it to an abundance of wires, then take a peek at the BLOC Wireless Dock for Apple Watch.

This sleek-looking, portable charger can offer up to 4 full recharges on your Apple Watch, making it ideal for short work trips or vacations out to the lake. It'll cost you around $80.

The BLOC Wireless Dock for Apple Watch comes built with one 2000mAh external battery that can be detached for easy and effortless usage on the go.

You can pick up the BLOC Wireless Dock for Apple Watch in finishes like space gray aluminum, silver aluminum, and bamboo wood.

See at BoostCase

Oittm Pocket-sized wireless charger

Looking to charge your Apple Watch from the convenience of your keychain? Now you can with Oittm Pocket-sized wireless charger!

This teeny-tiny little Apple Watch charger can easily charge your Apple Watch on the go in around 3 hours. You can then charge the device itself with a micro USB cable before heading out on your adventures again.

The Oittm Pocket-sized wireless charger is ultra lightweight and can be secured to your keychain, making it the perfect portable partner for you and your Apple Watch — and with a price tag of around $40, why not try it out? Over nearly 200 positive reviews can't be wrong!

You can pick up the Oittm Pocket-sized wireless charger in a black finish or a slightly sleeker-looking white finish.

See at Amazon

Belkin Valet Charger Power Pack

The Belkin Valet Charger Power Pack was an honoree at the CES 2017 Innovation of the Year Awards, and it's no surprise why! This portable charger offers a killer battery boost for your Apple Watch on the go, making it well-worth it's $99 price tag.

The Belkin Valet Charger Power Pack can charge both your Apple Watch and iPhone at the same time, with some key features like quality connectors, a low noise inductor, temperature sensors, an aluminum shell finish, LES indicator lights, a micro USB port, and so, so much more.

With the Belkin Valet Charger Power Pack, you can recharge your Apple Watch nearly eight times over without ever recharging the power pack on its own (you can charge your iPhone three times fully).

Smart chips inside the Valet Charger automatically detect the connected devices to begin charging instantly, ensuring optimal, safe charging in the shortest possible time. (Belkin)

See at Amazon

How do you charge your Apple Watch on the go?

Is there a charger that we missed on our list that you count on for charging your Apple Watch on the go? Let us know what it is in the comments below (hey, that rhymes!)