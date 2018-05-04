As part of its one-day Gold Box deals, Amazon has a pair of Oontz Angle Bluetooth speakers on sale, with prices starting at just $29.99. The most affordable option is the Angle 3 Ultra, which has side volume controls, 14W of power, and up to 20 hours of playback per charge. It normally sells for closer to $60.

The larger version, the Angle 3XL Ultra is down to $89.99 from its regular $130 price tag. It has volume and playback controls on the top of it, and offers 24W of power which is a lot more than the smaller one. With more power comes less battery life, but it still has an impressive 8 hours of playback per charge.

Both options are splashproof and rainproof, though they are not designed to be fully submerged.

