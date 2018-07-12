As part of today's Gold Box deals of the day, Amazon has a few different RAVPower wireless chargers on sale with prices starting at just $26.59. To make the deals even sweeter, we've partnered with RAVPower to be able to offer our readers some exclusive discounts on top of the already-reduced pricing, which also means that these deals are now open to everyone, whether an Amazon Prime member or not. There are a few different options available, including a portable one, so you'll want to check them all out and pick up the one that will work best for you.

First up is the 7.5W fast charging pad which is down to $26.59 from $38 at Amazon, but using coupon code MNRPPC066 during checkout will drop it down to just $22.79. It comes with a Quick Charge 3.0 wall adapter and has a built-in LED indicator to help you quickly visualize the charging status without touching your phone. If you prefer the circular design of this charger you can grab it instead for a few cents more using coupon code MNRPPC034.

Rather have something to keep your phone standing upright while it charges? This wireless charging stand should be just what you're looking for, and right now it can be yours for $27.59 when you use coupon code MNRPPC069. Amazon is selling it to Prime members for $32.19 and it normally sells for over $40. This one also comes with a Quick Charge 3.0 adapter and has a dual-coil design to allow you to place your phone in either a landscape or portrait position on the pad.

The last option is one of the coolest ones. It's a portable wireless charger that has an internal 10400mAh battery and a 10W output. It basically combines a portable battery pack and wireless charger into one, and using coupon code MNRPPB080 drops it down to just $39.99. This regularly sells for $66 and has never dropped below $50 before, so this is easily the best price you'll be able to pick one of these up for.

If you're not a Prime member, be sure to select the "Regular Price" option to add to your cart and then use the corresponding coupon code to see the price drop in your cart. If you are a Prime member, you can still stack the coupon on top of the Prime-exclusive savings to drop the price to those stated above. You can also sign up for a free 30-day trial to be able to take advantage of other Prime-exclusive deals and all the savings on Prime Day.