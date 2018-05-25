Amazon's most affordable tablet, the Fire 7, is down to $34.99 refurbished compared to $50 new. If 7 inches isn't quite enough for you, you can step up to the Fire HD 8 version refurbished for $49.99. That is $30 off the price of a new one. The Fire 7 is only available in black. The Fire HD 8 has several colors at this price, but the non-black versions are in limited supply.

Both of these tablets come with a 90-day warranty. You get access to everything Amazon has to offer, which even means talking to Alexa hands-free as long as the device is connected to power or the screen is on. You also get Amazon's X-Ray, which is a nifty feature that gives you background information about the show and actors you are watching, and FreeTime parental controls, which have recently been expanded with even more features.

You can't go wrong with any of these models, but keep in mind that the internal storage in them fills rather quickly. You do get unlimited Amazon cloud storage, but you'll still want to take some of the money you save to invest in a microSD card for it so you can store more files, media, and apps.

See on Amazon