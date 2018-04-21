Amazon's Gold Box deals of the day include a variety of refurbished Roku streamers with prices starting at just $31.99. You can grab the 2017 Roku Streaming Stick at the lowest price, or spend a little more and grab the 4K version to help you prepare a bit for the future.

Finally, the Roku Ultra 4K box is down to $71.99, which is nearly $30 less than it sells for brand new. These are all tested and certified to look and work like new. Each one comes with a 90-day warranty, so there is little to no risk in buying one of these today.

Keep in mind that these prices are only good for today, April 21, so don't miss out.

