Amazon has Sleep Innovations' 12-inch memory foam mattresses on sale for as little as $259 each today. This is a one-day deal and drops them to some of the lowest prices we've ever seen.

Each has 12 inches of memory foam with DuoComfort Design including a SureTemp memory foam top layer and Support-Plus foam bottom. You'll be comfortable in any position that you sleep in, whether it be your back, side, or even stomach. These come with a quilted cover, but you can opt for a smooth cover for an additional fee.