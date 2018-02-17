Amazon has Sleep Innovations' 12-inch memory foam mattresses on sale for as little as $259 each today. This is a one-day deal and drops them to some of the lowest prices we've ever seen.
Each has 12 inches of memory foam with DuoComfort Design including a SureTemp memory foam top layer and Support-Plus foam bottom. You'll be comfortable in any position that you sleep in, whether it be your back, side, or even stomach. These come with a quilted cover, but you can opt for a smooth cover for an additional fee.
The options available include:
- Twin Size 12-inch Mattress - $259 (Was $370)
- Full Size 12-inch Mattress - $289 (Was $415)
- Queen Size 12-inch Mattress - $299 (Was $450)
- King Size 12-inch Mattress - $469 (Was $660)
- California King Size 12-inch Mattress - $479 (Was $660)
These prices are only good for one day, so don't miss out. Amazon also has 25% off this Sleep Innovations 4-inch mattress topper and a heavily discounted air mattress with DreamCoil support.