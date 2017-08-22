These are the smart plugs that work with Siri and Apple's HomeKit!

If you're new to home automation, a smart plug can be a good first step — a toe in the water, if you will — in building out your connected home. If you've gone all-in on HomeKit-enabled accessories, this list can help you track down the perfect HomeKit-enabled plug for your smart home.

ConnectSense Smart Outlet

The ConnectSense Smart Outlet is a Wi-Fi-connected outlet that features two independently controlled plugs. Along with two physical buttons on the side of the device, you can control the ConnectSense outlet using Siri, the Home app for iOS, and the free ConnectSense app.

Here's what you need to know about the ConnectSense Smart Outlet:

Category Features Connectivity Wi-Fi Outlet(s) Two Voice control Siri Energy monitoring No Extras USB Charging Port Price $59.95

See at Amazon

Elgato Eve Energy

The Elgato Eve Energy is a Bluetooth-connected smart plug. With in-depth energy monitoring stats, the Elgato Eve Energy can help you keep a lid on your utility bills. Thanks to the device's Bluetooth LE connection, you won't need to struggle with a Wi-Fi setup process or crowd your network with another device — the Eve Energy communicates directly with your phone or through an Apple TV or iPad via Apple HomeKit.

Here's what you need to know about the Elgato Eve Energy:

Category Features Connectivity Bluetooth Outlet(s) One Voice control Siri Energy monitoring Yes Extras None Price $49.93

See at Amazon

iDevices

iDevices Switch

The iDevices Switch is hands-down my favorite Wi-Fi connected, HomeKit-enabled plug. The unique design, which shifts the plug to the side of the device, keeps the smart plug from unappealingly jutting out of the wall and the multicolor LED light strip serves as an excellent night light. The iDevices Switch also features a physical button for controlling whatever you choose to plug in.

Here's what you need to know about the iDevices Switch:

Category Features Connectivity Wi-Fi Outlet(s) One Voice control Siri, Amazon Alexa, the Google Assistant Energy monitoring Yes Extras LED light strip Price $24.89

See at Amazon

iDevices Outdoor Switch

The iDevices Outdoor Switch is a dual-outlet switch that's meant to be used outdoors. It features a rugged, rain-tight design, so you can be sure it'll work in the winter just as well as it works in the summer, spring, and fall. Perfect for outdoor lighting during the holidays, you can turn off ol' Frosty the Snowman at the end of the night without ever having to set foot outside.

Here's what you need to know about the iDevices Outdoor Switch:

Category Features Connectivity Wi-Fi Outlet(s) Two Voice control Siri, Amazon Alexa, the Google Assistant Energy monitoring Yes Extras Rain-tight design Price $74.98

See at Amazon

iDevices Wall Outlet

The iDevices Wall Outlet is an in-wall smart home product that you can use to replace any standard outlet in your home. Instead of having to augment your current setup with external plugs and switches, you can get two independently controlled outlets that actually look like they belong. It's worth noting, too, that each outlet features a physical button for turning on and off whatever you've decided to plug in.

Here's what you need to know about the iDevices Wall Outlet:

Category Features Connectivity Wi-Fi Outlet(s) Two Voice control Siri, Amazon Alexa, the Google Assistant Energy monitoring Yes Extras LED night light Price $99.95

See at Amazon

iHome

iHome Connect Smart Plug iSP5

The iHome Connect Smart Plug iSP5 is a Wi-Fi enabled plug that works with any standard plug in your home. Plug in the iSP5, plug in a light, a fan, a humidifier — whatever your heart desires — and you can have in- and out-of-home control of its power state.

Here's what you need to know about the iHome Connect Smart Plug iSP5:

Category Features Connectivity Wi-Fi Outlet(s) One Voice control Siri, Amazon Alexa, the Google Assistant Energy monitoring No Extras None Price $36.96

See at Amazon

iHome Connect Smart Plug iSP6

Save for the design, the iHome Connect Smart Plug iSP6 is exactly like the iHome Connect Smart Plug iSP5. It's a Wi-Fi enabled smart plug with no frills.

Here's what you need to know about the iHome Connect Smart Plug iSP6:

Category Features Connectivity Wi-Fi Outlet(s) One Voice control Siri, Amazon Alexa, the Google Assistant Energy monitoring No Extras None Price $24.99

See at Amazon

iHome Connect Smart Plug iSP8

The iHome Connect Smart Plug iSP8 is just like its iSP5 and iSP6 siblings, except for one extra feature: The iSP8 plug comes with a pre-paired remote control that you can use to operate the plug while you're in your home. If you'd rather not use your voice or fumble with an app, you can use the small remote included in the box!

Here's what you need to know about the iHome Connect Smart Plug iSP8:

Category Features Connectivity Wi-Fi Outlet(s) One Voice control Siri, Amazon Alexa, the Google Assistant Energy monitoring Yes Extras remote control Price $44.91

See at Amazon

Koogeek

Koogeek Smart Plug P1

The Koogeek Smart Plug P1 is a simple, Wi-Fi connected smart plug. The device features one standard plug, a physical on/off button above the outlet, and it can be controlled using Siri, the free Koogeek app, and the Home app for iOS.

Here's what you need to know about the Koogeek Smart Plug P1:

Category Features Connectivity Wi-Fi Outlet(s) One Voice control Siri Energy monitoring Yes Extras None Price $29.99

See at Amazon

Koogeek Smart Plug P2

The second iteration of the Koogeek Smart Plug, the P2, is a slight upgrade on the P1. Along with a new slim form factor, the P2 features a built-in night light. Both the night light and the plug itself can be controlled using the free Koogeek app, the Home app for iOS, and Siri.

Here's what you need to know about the Koogeek Smart Plug P2:

Category Features Connectivity Wi-Fi Outlet(s) One Voice control Siri, Amazon Alexa Energy monitoring Yes Extras Night light Price $34.99

See at Amazon

Koogeek Smart Outlet

The upcoming Koogeek Smart Outlet is a three-outlet, three-USB Wi-Fi connected smart power strip. You can use it to power up to three electronic devices (and control each separately) and charge up to three USB-powered devices. The USB charging ports are smart, meaning they can push more power to larger devices and less power to smaller devices. Koogeek has also packed in a ton of safety features, including short circuit protection, over current protection, over voltage protection, over heating protection, surge protection, and over load protection. It's got a 5-foot cord and a built-in circuit breaker.

Here's what you need to know about the Koogeek Smart Outlet:

Category Features Connectivity Wi-Fi Outlet(s) Three Voice control Siri Energy monitoring Yes Extras USB charging ports Price $59.99

See at Amazon

PureGear PureSwitch

The PureGear PureSwitch is a Wi-Fi enabled smart plug that features a USB charging port. While you're using the device to remotely control your lighting, fans, etc., you can also use it to charge your USB-powered devices! The plug, which works with Siri and the Home app for iOS, can also be controlled using the free PureGear app for iOS.

Here's what you need to know about the PureGear PureSwitch:

Category Features Connectivity Wi-Fi Outlet(s) One Voice control Siri Energy monitoring No Extras USB charging port Price $49.99

See at Amazon

Thoughts?

Any smart plugs on the list catch your eye? Already using one (or many)? Give us a shout in the comments! We're curious to hear about your experience.