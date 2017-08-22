These are the smart plugs that work with Siri and Apple's HomeKit!
If you're new to home automation, a smart plug can be a good first step — a toe in the water, if you will — in building out your connected home. If you've gone all-in on HomeKit-enabled accessories, this list can help you track down the perfect HomeKit-enabled plug for your smart home.
ConnectSense Smart Outlet
The ConnectSense Smart Outlet is a Wi-Fi-connected outlet that features two independently controlled plugs. Along with two physical buttons on the side of the device, you can control the ConnectSense outlet using Siri, the Home app for iOS, and the free ConnectSense app.
Here's what you need to know about the ConnectSense Smart Outlet:
|Category
|Features
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi
|Outlet(s)
|Two
|Voice control
|Siri
|Energy monitoring
|No
|Extras
|USB Charging Port
|Price
|$59.95
Elgato Eve Energy
The Elgato Eve Energy is a Bluetooth-connected smart plug. With in-depth energy monitoring stats, the Elgato Eve Energy can help you keep a lid on your utility bills. Thanks to the device's Bluetooth LE connection, you won't need to struggle with a Wi-Fi setup process or crowd your network with another device — the Eve Energy communicates directly with your phone or through an Apple TV or iPad via Apple HomeKit.
Here's what you need to know about the Elgato Eve Energy:
|Category
|Features
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth
|Outlet(s)
|One
|Voice control
|Siri
|Energy monitoring
|Yes
|Extras
|None
|Price
|$49.93
iDevices
iDevices Switch
The iDevices Switch is hands-down my favorite Wi-Fi connected, HomeKit-enabled plug. The unique design, which shifts the plug to the side of the device, keeps the smart plug from unappealingly jutting out of the wall and the multicolor LED light strip serves as an excellent night light. The iDevices Switch also features a physical button for controlling whatever you choose to plug in.
Here's what you need to know about the iDevices Switch:
|Category
|Features
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi
|Outlet(s)
|One
|Voice control
|Siri, Amazon Alexa, the Google Assistant
|Energy monitoring
|Yes
|Extras
|LED light strip
|Price
|$24.89
iDevices Outdoor Switch
The iDevices Outdoor Switch is a dual-outlet switch that's meant to be used outdoors. It features a rugged, rain-tight design, so you can be sure it'll work in the winter just as well as it works in the summer, spring, and fall. Perfect for outdoor lighting during the holidays, you can turn off ol' Frosty the Snowman at the end of the night without ever having to set foot outside.
Here's what you need to know about the iDevices Outdoor Switch:
|Category
|Features
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi
|Outlet(s)
|Two
|Voice control
|Siri, Amazon Alexa, the Google Assistant
|Energy monitoring
|Yes
|Extras
|Rain-tight design
|Price
|$74.98
iDevices Wall Outlet
The iDevices Wall Outlet is an in-wall smart home product that you can use to replace any standard outlet in your home. Instead of having to augment your current setup with external plugs and switches, you can get two independently controlled outlets that actually look like they belong. It's worth noting, too, that each outlet features a physical button for turning on and off whatever you've decided to plug in.
Here's what you need to know about the iDevices Wall Outlet:
|Category
|Features
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi
|Outlet(s)
|Two
|Voice control
|Siri, Amazon Alexa, the Google Assistant
|Energy monitoring
|Yes
|Extras
|LED night light
|Price
|$99.95
iHome
iHome Connect Smart Plug iSP5
The iHome Connect Smart Plug iSP5 is a Wi-Fi enabled plug that works with any standard plug in your home. Plug in the iSP5, plug in a light, a fan, a humidifier — whatever your heart desires — and you can have in- and out-of-home control of its power state.
Here's what you need to know about the iHome Connect Smart Plug iSP5:
|Category
|Features
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi
|Outlet(s)
|One
|Voice control
|Siri, Amazon Alexa, the Google Assistant
|Energy monitoring
|No
|Extras
|None
|Price
|$36.96
iHome Connect Smart Plug iSP6
Save for the design, the iHome Connect Smart Plug iSP6 is exactly like the iHome Connect Smart Plug iSP5. It's a Wi-Fi enabled smart plug with no frills.
Here's what you need to know about the iHome Connect Smart Plug iSP6:
|Category
|Features
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi
|Outlet(s)
|One
|Voice control
|Siri, Amazon Alexa, the Google Assistant
|Energy monitoring
|No
|Extras
|None
|Price
|$24.99
iHome Connect Smart Plug iSP8
The iHome Connect Smart Plug iSP8 is just like its iSP5 and iSP6 siblings, except for one extra feature: The iSP8 plug comes with a pre-paired remote control that you can use to operate the plug while you're in your home. If you'd rather not use your voice or fumble with an app, you can use the small remote included in the box!
Here's what you need to know about the iHome Connect Smart Plug iSP8:
|Category
|Features
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi
|Outlet(s)
|One
|Voice control
|Siri, Amazon Alexa, the Google Assistant
|Energy monitoring
|Yes
|Extras
|remote control
|Price
|$44.91
Koogeek
Koogeek Smart Plug P1
The Koogeek Smart Plug P1 is a simple, Wi-Fi connected smart plug. The device features one standard plug, a physical on/off button above the outlet, and it can be controlled using Siri, the free Koogeek app, and the Home app for iOS.
Here's what you need to know about the Koogeek Smart Plug P1:
|Category
|Features
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi
|Outlet(s)
|One
|Voice control
|Siri
|Energy monitoring
|Yes
|Extras
|None
|Price
|$29.99
Koogeek Smart Plug P2
The second iteration of the Koogeek Smart Plug, the P2, is a slight upgrade on the P1. Along with a new slim form factor, the P2 features a built-in night light. Both the night light and the plug itself can be controlled using the free Koogeek app, the Home app for iOS, and Siri.
Here's what you need to know about the Koogeek Smart Plug P2:
|Category
|Features
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi
|Outlet(s)
|One
|Voice control
|Siri, Amazon Alexa
|Energy monitoring
|Yes
|Extras
|Night light
|Price
|$34.99
Koogeek Smart Outlet
The upcoming Koogeek Smart Outlet is a three-outlet, three-USB Wi-Fi connected smart power strip. You can use it to power up to three electronic devices (and control each separately) and charge up to three USB-powered devices. The USB charging ports are smart, meaning they can push more power to larger devices and less power to smaller devices. Koogeek has also packed in a ton of safety features, including short circuit protection, over current protection, over voltage protection, over heating protection, surge protection, and over load protection. It's got a 5-foot cord and a built-in circuit breaker.
Here's what you need to know about the Koogeek Smart Outlet:
|Category
|Features
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi
|Outlet(s)
|Three
|Voice control
|Siri
|Energy monitoring
|Yes
|Extras
|USB charging ports
|Price
|$59.99
PureGear PureSwitch
The PureGear PureSwitch is a Wi-Fi enabled smart plug that features a USB charging port. While you're using the device to remotely control your lighting, fans, etc., you can also use it to charge your USB-powered devices! The plug, which works with Siri and the Home app for iOS, can also be controlled using the free PureGear app for iOS.
Here's what you need to know about the PureGear PureSwitch:
|Category
|Features
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi
|Outlet(s)
|One
|Voice control
|Siri
|Energy monitoring
|No
|Extras
|USB charging port
|Price
|$49.99
Thoughts?
Any smart plugs on the list catch your eye? Already using one (or many)? Give us a shout in the comments! We're curious to hear about your experience.
