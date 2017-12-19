Audio technology company Inspero Inc. recently launched a Kickstarter campaign for Vinci 2.0, a pair of headphones that allows you to make and receive phone calls, listen to music via Spotify, and keep track of your heart rate, steps, and more. Best of all, there are absolutely no external devices required — Vinci 2.0 headphones are completely standalone, meaning you won't have to cart your big smartphone around during your evening jog. In addition, Vinci 2.0 is fully integrated with Amazon Alexa, allowing you to use the 12,000 + Alexa skills Amazon offers.

See on Kickstarter

As a communication tool, Vinci 2.0 can do anything a basic smartphone can do. Using a Quad-Core ARM Cortex A-7 processor and Wi-Fi, 3G cellular and Bluetooth connectivity, Vinci 2.0 headphones can make and receive calls, send and receive text messages, set reminders, or give you directions, all without having your phone anywhere nearby. All you have to do is issue a voice command into Vinci 2.0's bone conduction microphone — i.e. "Hi Vinci, leave a message for my coach" — and the headset will do all the work for you, hands-free. And because of the mic's quality, ambient noise is filtered out and only the speaker's voice is collected and amplified, meaning you issue voice commands or make personal calls without having to shout. You can also receive push notifications directly from your phone no matter how far away you are from it, allowing you to leave your phone at home without worry.

Music-wise, Vinci 2.0 is like a pair of normal wireless headphones, but way better. The headset is noise-cancelling and integrates with Spotify, SoundCloud, Amazon Music, and KKBOX, giving users access to a library of over 42 million songs without requiring an external device. What's more, Vinci's AI will learn from your music listening habits and physical statistics, allowing it to recommend music that matches your mood, location, and activity. You can even say "Hi Vinci, play my favorite song" or "Hi Vinci, play my running playlist," and it will oblige. Vinci 2.0 also lets you use true gesture controls to change the music your listening to, so if you decide the song that's playing is harshing your fitness vibes, you can skip to the next one with a wave of your hand.

Finally (and perhaps most importantly), Vinci 2.0 holds its own as a fitness tracker for those who don't want to wear things on their wrist. It has has over 10 built-in sensors to accurately analyze your fitness and health data, and allows you to keep an eye on your heart rate, speed, cadence, step count, and more. You can ask Vinci how many calories you've burned, what your average speed was during your run, and pretty much anything else you'd like to know pertaining to your workout, If you get turned around while exercising, you can even ask Vinci for directions to your destination so you can get back on track. As for wearability, Vinci 2.0's unique "pentagon" shape is designed to fit perfectly and flexibly around your neck for maximum comfort. It's also super lightweight at 86g, but don't fret about it flying off the second you turn a corner — Vinci's magnetic, sweat proof neckband stays firmly on your neck and holds your earbuds in place no matter how vigorous your training gets.