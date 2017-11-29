When it comes to charging your Apple Watch and iPhone together, why not get the product straight from the source. The Belkin Valet Charge Dock is made exclusively for Apple and will look great next to your mac or on any nightstand. It's compatible with all iPhone's that have a Lightning charging port and every Series of Apple Watch, making it a perfect gift for anyone who has both. Plus, you only need to plug in one cord to be able to charge both devices at the same time, meaning you have less cable mess. The Belkin Valet Charge Dock is available in silver, rose gold, or black and will cost you $129.95. See at Apple OLEBR 3-in-1 charging stand

If charging your Apple Watch and iPhone at the same time wasn't enough, the OLEBR 3-in-1 charging stand can also charge your AirPods! Made from aluminum, the OLEBR 3-in-1 charging stand will look great sitting on your desk or nightstand, and it even has two strips of anti-slip material on the bottom of the base to ensure it doesn't slide all over the place. You do need to supply your own cords for each device you want to charge, but the handy little grooves keep your cables tucked away and neat. This $100 stand comes in rose gold, space gray, and silver, meaning you can match the color to your iPhone and Apple Watch if you so desire. See at Amazon Vico wooden charging cradle

If you prefer a more natural aesthetic, the $12 Vico wooden charging cradle will keep your iPhone and Apple Watch charging in the same place. This small wooden block has one slot for charging any iPhone with a Lightning port and one slot that works with an Apple Watch, although you do need to supply your own cables. When you put your iPhone in the Vico wooden charging cradle, it keeps it at a 45-degree angle allowing you to still use your phone comfortable, perfect is you're wanting to charge your iPhone during the work day. See at Amazon Mercase Apple Watch nightstand

If you're only concern is having a charging stand for your Apple Watch, the Mercase Apple Watch nightstand may be the product for you. It functions as a charging station for your Apple Watch — Series 1, 2, or 3 — and also give you a place to rest your iPhone in landscape mode, so if you are watching a YouTube video at your desk, or taking in a movie, you iPhone sits in an optimal position. While the Mercase Apple Watch nightstand doesn't have a dedicated place to put your iPhone Lightning cable, you could still easily charge your iPhone by plugging it in, it just might not look as pretty as some other options on the list. You can pick up the Mercase Apple Watch nightstand in rose gold or space gray for about $16. See at Amazon ZVE Apple Watch stand

While the ZVE Apple Watch stand calls itself a 2-in-1 product, you can actually use it with three different Apple products, albeit not at the same time. Made from aluminum, the ZVE Apple Watch stand looks great and is pretty durable. It even has a few safeguards to prevent damage to your iPhone in the way of two silicone strips that prevent the back of your phone from making contact with the stand itself. Plus, it even has a lip that allows you to have your rest your iPhone in portrait or landscape orientation. Remember when I said you can use this with three Apple products? It's true! The ZVE stand can also hold an iPad, meaning if you put this in your kitchen you can follow a recipe with ease or you can even use it as a media viewing stand. Just know that when you do this, you won't have enough room to place your Apple Watch on the stand as well. You'll have to provide your own cables from the Apple Watch and iPhone, but you can pick up the ZVE Apple Watch stand for roughly $25. See at Amazon Twelve South HiRise Duet

If you're looking for a charging stand for your iPhone and Apple Watch that stand above the rest of the competition, the Twelve South HiRise Duet definitely does — literally! This tall metal stand places your iPhone on a charging port above your Apple Watch, creating a tower of technology that looks superb and unique. Don't worry about the height causing any instability because the stand weighs about a pound, making it sturdy enough to stay standing tall. You don't need to supply your own cords, as Twelve South has included all the ports and charging platforms necessary, meaning you'll have only one cable to power both your iPhone and Apple Watch and your workspace and stay neat and tidy. You can pick up a Twelve South HiRise Duet for about $120. See at Twelve South EnBlue EVOLUS 3 Qi