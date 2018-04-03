When Nintendo updated its Switch firmware to 5.0 to fix some vulnerabilities, an unintended (or possibly intended if you believe so) issue came along with it in the form of Switch devices being sent into a boot loop, essentially bricking them. If you're concerned about whether you've got a peripheral that could cause your Switch to be rendered inoperable, check out this list of third-party docks that have been reported as not causing the boot loop.
Let me take a moment to remind everyone that using any unofficial accessories puts your Switch at risk, so please be careful and cautious when considering using anything but the official licensed Nintendo Switch Dock under any circumstance.
Insignia Dock Kit
Best Buy's $40 Insignia Dock Kit has been tested and confirmed to be compatible with the Switch's 5.0 and 5.0.1 software updates. It's less expensive than Nintendo's official dock (though some retailers have reduced the price of the official Dock) and has been reported to work great, even after hours and multiple days of use with Switch's firmware 5.0.
After significant research into the issue, I've only been able to confirm the Insignia Dock Kit supports the Switch's firmware 5.0 (though use at your own risk, still). I'll update this list as I learn about more compatible third-party docks.