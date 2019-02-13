The Arlo Pro 2 wireless home security camera system is reduced to $199.99 today at Best Buy. This one-day deal takes $100 off the usual price for this kit that includes one Arlo Pro 2 camera as well as the necessary base station. As a price comparison, the 2-camera kit at Amazon is almost twice the price.

The second-gen Arlo Pro cameras works wirelessly or plugged in to power, are weather-resistant and outfitted with a rechargeable fast-charging battery. The camera has two-way audio thanks to a built-in mic and speaker, night vision, and you can even hook these cameras up to voice control systems like Alexa and Google Assistant (with HomeKit support coming this year). If you have an Alexa device with a screen, like the Echo Show or Echo Spot, you can also use these devices to live stream from the Arlo camera.

Your last 7 days of recordings are backed up by Arlo for free automatically and you can opt to back up your last 30 or 60 days' worth of footage with a monthly subscription starting from $2.99. Or you can hook up a storage device to save your recordings locally.

Once you're invested in the Arlo system, you can add more coverage with individual add-on cameras to keep tabs on more areas of your home. The base station can support up to 15 cameras.

