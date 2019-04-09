The ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO 601 is just $174.99 at Woot for today only. Unlike a lot of Woot deals, this vacuum cleaner is offered in new condition and includes a 1-year ECOVACS warranty. It sold for $300 or more at Amazon when it was available there and today's deal is $15 lower than the best price it ever had at Amazon, too.

Relax and let the OZMO 601 vacuum and mop your floors for you for its best ever price. With its systematic cleaning path, V-shaped brush and mop attachment, you'll get a thorough clean with minimal effort.

The OZMO 601 is a multifunctional cleaner that can mop as well as vacuum your hard floors. Its V-shaped brush lifts dirt and dust on hard floors and thin carpets. It uses an array of sensors to navigate around your home and avoid obstacles on the way. It systematically works its way across your floors to ensure a thorough clean and you can even schedule a cleaning time from the accompanying app or using the Alexa skill for your Amazon Echo device. It also has an electronically-controlled mopping system to ensure a regular water flow from the built-in reservoir and an optimal mopping experience. It runs for around 120 mins on a single charge.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.