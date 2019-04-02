Best Buy has Sony's XB40 portable Bluetooth speaker on sale for just $99.99. This is the lowest price we've seen on this speaker, which has an average price much nearer $200. This is a limited-time deal of the day, so you don't have long to make the most of it.

This speaker supports LDAC high-resolution audio, has Bluetooth for streaming from your mobile device, and NFC for one-touch pairing. As a portable speaker with a rechargeable battery, it can play music for up to 24 hours on a full charge. It's water-resistant and has a built-in microphone for hands-free calls. Enhance the party with flashing colored lights and the Extra Bass mode. You can even connect two of these speakers together for room-filling stereo sound. Buyers at Amazon give the XB40 4.3 stars based on over 160 reviews.

