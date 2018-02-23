The iOttie One Touch 2 car mount is now on sale at Amazon for just $12.57. This is its lowest price ever and a $6 drop from what it sells for on average.

The One Touch 2 features a mounting system which locks and releases your device with a single push. The One Touch line is pretty well-rated, and this version is no exception. It uses a sticky gel pad to adhere to most surfaces, while still being easily removable. It won't work well with leather or vinyl dashboards though. It can rotate 360 degrees and has a telescopic arm which can adjust out two inches for closer viewing.

This car mount is suitable for devices up to 3.2 inches in width. Over 14,400 reviewers on Amazon left this product with a collective 4.1 out of 5 stars.

Other iOttie One Touch car mounts are on sale, including the CD player model for $12.57, and the iOttie One Touch 3 for $16.

