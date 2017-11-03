A battery built into a Lightning cable? What is this magic!?!

Is this deal for me?

Odds are you already carry around a Lightning cable with you, but wouldn't it be nice if that cable could charge your phone even when it isn't connected to the wall? Jackery's MFi-certified Jewel Lightning Cable has a built-in 450mAh battery, and today it is down to just $9.99 at Amazon.

This is the lowest price we've seen on the cable by $2, and at this price, it's only just a dollar or two more than other Lightning cable deals we've shared in the past.

The 450mAh battery is great for emergency uses and to give you that little bump you need to call an Uber or finish that important business call. It's capable of giving up to 20% of battery life on your iPhone 7 or nearly 55% on your AirPods. You can use it on-the-go as a portable battery, or connected to a wall or computer as a regular charging cable.

This cable comes with an 18-month warranty.

TL;DR

What makes this deal worth considering? - This is the lowest price that this cable has ever hit, and puts it at around the same price or a few dollars more than buying a Lightning cable on its own.

See at Amazon

Happy thrifting!