Today eBay is taking 15% off just about everything with the code PERFECTDAY. You will need to make a minimum purchase of $25. It has a maximum potential savings of $100, so you can spend as much as $667 and still save with this deal. You can only use the code once on one shopping cart, but you can use the code on everything in that cart instead of just one item. While it can be used site-wide, the few excluded categories include Coins & Paper Money, Gift Cards & Coupons, and Real Estate. This deal expires at 12 p.m. Eastern tonight, June 29.

These eBay deals have been popping up pretty frequently this year. We've seen a couple of rare sales featuring as much as 20% off site-wide, but 15% off is also pretty dang good. Usually eBay's sales are very limited in scope, so it's exciting to see one so all-encompassing. It has worked so well, the site has started making it a regular practice this year. Today's deal is more-or-less identical to the 15% off sales we've seen recently, and while that's not quite the best sale we've seen from eBay it does mean you have another chance to save on the sort of products we really don't see go on sale very much.

If you're a little unsure about eBay itself, remember that this sale isn't dealing with auctions. You don't have to bid on your favorite items and wait to see who else bids. We're talking about "Buy It Now" products. Also, many major retailers like Best Buy and Newegg have eBay storefronts where you can find a lot of the items from their main web sites. Stick to those stores, top-rated sellers, and people with a lot of great feedback from the last six months or so. You'll be taking a lot less a risk that way.

A few of the best ways to save include:

Keep track of all the best eBay deals as we find them on Thrifter.

See at eBay