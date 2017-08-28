Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with a great deal on APC's home network UPS!
There's nothing worse than losing power in the middle of an important project and losing all of your data along with it. Having your devices connected to an uninterruptible power supply (UPS) is a smart choice, and one you'll thank yourself for making. Right now you can pick up APC's Back-UPS Connected battery backup for just $19.66, a savings of around $10 from its regular price.
This option is perfect for hooking up your Wi-Fi router, modem, and even devices like your VoIP phone system, Echo Dot and more. It can provide up to 3 hours of additional power to these devices if you do happen to lose power, and it also helps prevent against damages from power surges.
- The BGE70 UPS backup battery helps you stay connected to the Internet during power outages
- Ultra efficient design maximizes ups battery backup runtime for low-power devices like network routers, Amazon Echo or VOIP systems
- 3 hours of extended runtime provides instant battery power to your critical electronics when the power goes out
- 3 outlets provide battery backup power and surge protection
- Outlets support 2-prong plugs only. For 3-prong support, consider BGE50ML
This is the lowest price we've seen on this UPS, so be sure to grab one now if you are interested.
Reader comments
