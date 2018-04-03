The Eufy RoboVac 11c pet edition is down to $199.99 on Amazon. This is the first direct discount for the pet edition since it was released a little over a month ago. While there has been at least one coupon code deal in that time, it has never gone this low before. This price is so low, it's actually $50 cheaper than the older RoboVac 11 model is right now.

This is a new release from Eufy, and it's designed to clean pet fur more efficiently. It can automatically increase suction power when it detects a surface that is normally harder to clean and lasts for up to 100 minutes per charge. There are two side brushes and a wide rolling brush to help clean up fur, dirt, dust and more. You can use it on hard floor surfaces as well as medium-pile carpet. It has 4.1 stars based on 85 user reviews.

You can get a free set of 33-foot string lights with this purchase as well. Just add these to your cart and use the code H775AYGM.

