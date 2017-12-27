Apple's MacBook Pro with touch bar is only $1,399 at Adorama. The same laptop goes for as much as $1,750 at Newegg and Amazon. This deal is even better than refurbished versions, which go for $1,519 at Apple.

This is a late 2016 model. While it has been discontinued by Apple, it's still a very modern machine. The newer version is almost $500 more expensive.