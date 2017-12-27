Apple's MacBook Pro with touch bar is only $1,399 at Adorama. The same laptop goes for as much as $1,750 at Newegg and Amazon. This deal is even better than refurbished versions, which go for $1,519 at Apple.
This is a late 2016 model. While it has been discontinued by Apple, it's still a very modern machine. The newer version is almost $500 more expensive.
The specifications on this model include:
- 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 Dual-Core
- 8GB of 2133 MHz RAM | 512GB PCIe SSD
- 13.3-inch 2560 x 1600 Retina Display
- Integrated Intel Iris Graphics 550
- 802.11ac Wi-Fi | Bluetooth 4.2
- 4 x Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C) Ports
It's covered by a one-year warranty from Apple.