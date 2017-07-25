Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with a deal on the 2016 Apple MacBooks!

The 2016 version of Apple's MacBook with 512GB SSD and 8GB DDR3 RAM is on sale at Amazon for $1099.99. Best Buy also has this price and lets you knock an additional $100 off the price if you use your student discount. This is the lowest price on this MacBook by about $200 when compared to other retailers, and it's about $500 off the cost of the newest model.

The 2016 MacBook has been discontinued by Apple since the newest models were announced, so this is just retailers trying to clear out the old inventory. They're still great laptops with plenty of features:

Screen Size: 12 inches

Max Screen Resolution: 2304x1440 pixels

Processor: 1.3 GHz Intel Core i5

RAM: 8GB DDR3

Hard Drive: 512GB Flash Memory Solid State

Graphics Coprocessor: Intel integrated graphics

Number of USB 3.0 Ports: 1

Best Buy also has this price on the Gold version, but that's only available in-store if your local store has it.

If you really really want the newest version of the MacBook and don't mind a drop in SSD size, Amazon has the 256GB version for $1,198.

