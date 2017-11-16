Is this deal for me?

Right now you can pick up Aukey's USB-C hub for just $30 at Amazon when you use the coupon code AUKEYHUB at checkout. This takes a single USB-C port and allows you to connect up to six different devices to it.

Additional features include:

Multiple Ports: Turn a single USB C port into six ports for data transfer, display expansion, and charging

4K Ultra HD Video: HDMI port outputs video resolutions up to 4K@30Hz to a connected display

Convenient Charging: The USB Type-C Power Delivery charging port keeps your MacBook or other compatible USB-C PD laptop or phone fully charged (using your device's original power adapter) while you're using all the other functions of the hub. Also supports data transfer at up to 480Mbps

Fast Data Transfer: The four USB 3.1 Gen 1 (USB 3.0) ports support data transfer rates up to 5Gbps

This comes with a 24-month warranty and a 45-day return period.

TL;DR

- It's become far more popular for laptops to have fewer ports, but often times in our lives we have more stuff than ever to connect to them. This hub recently sold for as much as $40, and this coupon makes it far more affordable than most of the competition. Things to know before you buy! - This is a USB-C hub, so your computer will need to have a USB-C port for it to work. It comes with a 24-month warranty and a 45-day money back guarantee.

See at Amazon