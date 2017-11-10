Is this deal for me?

If you've looked into home security cameras in the past, odds are that you came across Netgear's Arlo cameras. There are a bunch (maybe too many) of different options available, from single camera packs to six camera packs, and there are also the regular Arlo cameras and the Pro ones. Lots to take in, but don't worry about that.

Right now you can pick up a 4-pack of Netgear's Arlo Pro security cameras for $499.99 at Amazon and Best Buy, which is a savings of $150 from its regular price. We know, $500 is a lot to spend, but when you consider that this 4-pack of cameras is actually cheaper than the 3-pack is right now, and it's only $83 more than a pack that comes with only 2 cameras, the value quickly surfaces.