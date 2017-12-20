Adding a new title to your 4K collection can be pricey at times, which is why a sale on them is always welcome. To celebrate 4K HDR on Apple TV 4K, iTunes is offering a variety of great film collections from major studios at prices lower than or equal to SD pricing.

Save more at iTunes with this $100 gift card which is currently on sale at Amazon for just $85.

These collections feature a mix of classic and newer hit movies, most of which are must-see films for any movie buff. There are options like the Warner Brothers Sci-Fi & Fantasy Collection featuring I Am Legend, Blade Runner: The Final Cut and Jupiter Ascending for $19.99 and the Drama Collection from 20th Century Fox which includes The Revenant, The Martian, and Life of Pi for $24.99.

The following film collections are on sale:

Warner Brothers

Sony Pictures

20th Century Fox

Universal Studios

Lionsgate