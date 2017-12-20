Adding a new title to your 4K collection can be pricey at times, which is why a sale on them is always welcome. To celebrate 4K HDR on Apple TV 4K, iTunes is offering a variety of great film collections from major studios at prices lower than or equal to SD pricing.
These collections feature a mix of classic and newer hit movies, most of which are must-see films for any movie buff. There are options like the Warner Brothers Sci-Fi & Fantasy Collection featuring I Am Legend, Blade Runner: The Final Cut and Jupiter Ascending for $19.99 and the Drama Collection from 20th Century Fox which includes The Revenant, The Martian, and Life of Pi for $24.99.
The following film collections are on sale:
Warner Brothers
- Action & Adventure Collection: Argo, Into The Storm, The Accountant - $19.99
- Comedy Collection: Chips, Get Hard, Central Intelligence - $19.99
- Drama Collection: Sully, Live By Night, Collateral Beauty - $19.99
- Sci-Fi & Fantasy Collection: I Am Legend, Jupiter Ascending, Blade Runner: The Final Cut - $19.99
Sony Pictures
- Action & Adventure Collection: Bad Boys, The Professional, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon - $19.99
- Comedy Collection: Rough Night, Sausage Party, Ghostbusters (1984) - $19.99
- Drama Collection: The Bridge on the River Kwai, Concussion, Inferno - $19.99
- Sci-Fi & Fantasy Collection: Life, Passengers, Starship Troopers - $22.99
20th Century Fox
- Action & Adventure Collection: Assassin's Creed, Independence Day, Hitman Agent 47 - $24.99
- Comedy Collection: Spy, Snatched, Keeping Up With the Joneses - $24.99
- Drama Collection: The Revenant, The Martian, Life of Pi - $24.99
Universal Studios
- Action & Adventure Collection: Everest, Lone Survivor, The Great Wall - $24.99
- Sci-Fi & Fantasy Collection: Warcraft, King Kong, Snow White and the Huntsman - $24.99
Lionsgate
- Action & Adventure Collection: John Wick, The Hunger Games, Power Rangers - $24.99