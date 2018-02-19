Anker's USB-C to HDMI adapter is only $16.79 with code ANKER836. It's $24 without the code and has not had a direct price drop from that price in many, many months.

In The Wirecutter's roundup of the best USB-C adapters, they consider this one the best for anyone who wants to hook up a modern USB-C only laptop to an HDMI monitor or high-definition TV. Not only does this tiny adapter have a solid build quality and support 4K video and 60Hz refresh rates, it's also designed to work with the newer MacBooks. Users give this adapter 3.8 stars based on 192 reviews.

See on Amazon