One of the best features of the Apple Watch is the ability to easily swap the bands out. You can go from sporty to dressy in just a minute, but it can get expensive. Apple charges a fortune for its own band options, but that's where we come in.

Right now you can pick up a variety of bands from Phonewatch for as little as $6.99 with a coupon code at Amazon. The bands, which come in dark brown or black, are made of genuine leather and have seven holes so you can adjust it to fit your wrist perfectly.

In the past, these codes have expired quickly. If you spot one that you like, you should grab it now, because if you wait it may not be available anymore.

